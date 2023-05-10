Bus driver strike over in Marlborough, officials say

Dozens of union drivers represented by Teamsters Local 170 went on strike Monday after failing to reach agreement on a new contract with North Reading Transportation Bus Inc., the private contractor that provides bus service to Marlborough schools.

“I am thankful that the strike has been settled,” Marlborough Public Schools Superintendent Mary Murphy wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “I know the students and families have missed their drivers and are looking forward to seeing them tomorrow.”

After a three day strike, school bus drivers in Marlborough will be back on the job Thursday, according to the union, bus company and school officials.

The strike forced more than 3,800 students who ride the bus to find another way to get to school.

The company and union issued separate statements Wednesday night confirming the strike was over.

“NRT is pleased to report that they have reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 170 for the Marlborough contract, effectively ending the strike immediately,” the company said.

Jim Marks, business agent for Local 170, said “All drivers will be reporting back to work,” Thursday morning.

The union also represents bus drivers in Framingham and Westborough. Strikes in those districts were averted after the union and company were able to reach agreement on new contracts for drivers in those communities, the Globe reported.

Details of the agreement were not released. The union earlier said it was seeking better wages, health care and retirement benefits for its members.

Marks said he will provide an additional statement on Thursday.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.