Detention hearing cancelled for Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military information

Jack D. Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester for a second hearing on the government’s claim that he would pose a national security risk and may flee if released on bail. However, US Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy cancelled the hearing, without indicating why or whether it will be rescheduled, according to an entry made Wednesday on the court docket.

Teixeira has been held at the Plymouth county jail since his arrest April 13. He is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information; and removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

Teixeira, who was a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard assigned to the Joint Base Cape Cod until his arrest, allegedly researched mass shootings in classified intelligence databanks, wrote about wanting to kill “tons of people,” and allegedly made racial threats while a high school student in 2018, according to court filings by prosecutors.

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

During an April 27 hearing in federal court in Worcester, prosecutors said Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and argued there was a serious risk that he may flee or obstruct justice if released.

However, Teixeira’s lawyers argued that Teixeira has no criminal record or history of violence, is a lifelong resident of Dighton -- except for the time he spent in the military -- and should be released on bail while awaiting trial. They urged the judge to release him under the condition that he have no access to guns or the internet and live with his father in Dighton. The elder Teixeira is a former correctional officer at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Hennessy had taken the matter under advisement after the last hearing, then subsequently ordered the second hearing that has now been cancelled.













Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.