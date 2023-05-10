Ending the public health emergency does not mean the pandemic is over

It’s a relief that COVID deaths have declined in recent months. However, someone still dies of COVID every three minutes , about 1,000 deaths each week. COVID remains the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, and 10 to 20 percent of those who have had COVID are experiencing Long COVID. The SARS-CoV-2 COVID virus continues to mutate twice as fast as the flu , making future surges and more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths certain.

This is part of a major political push to minimize public recognition of the ongoing harm of the pandemic, prioritizing the economy over human life. It does not mean the COVID pandemic is over . It is not .

It’s unknown if the pandemic will continue the pattern of two major surges a year in the summer and winter, or if periodic “wavelets” will emerge. It’s estimated there is a 20 percent chance of another Omicron-like event happening in the next two years, which would result in an enormous increase in infections and deaths. This happened in the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, with an additional wave in 1920.

Some 270,000 Americans died last year, and another 100,000 may die this year. The virus doesn’t care about politics. It didn’t get the Biden administration memo ending the emergency.

What does the end of the public health emergency mean for you?

First, vaccines and COVID tests will continue to be available, but unless your private insurance company says otherwise, home COVID tests will no longer be free. You will generally need a prescription from your doctor to get a home test at no cost.

Second, vaccines and therapeutics should be covered by Medicare and insurance plans, but if you do not have coverage, you may need to pay for them.

Lastly, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will no longer be tracking infections or reporting on transmission levels or community risk as it has been until now.

This is an egregious mistake, and a complete abrogation of the CDC’s mission of disease control and prevention. While the CDC will continue to report hospitalizations and deaths, these are trailing indicators that simply look in the rearview mirror to tell us how bad it was. By the time they have spiked, it’s too late to do anything about it.

Public health professionals have relied on these data to inform the need for and timing of precautionary measures. For the 56 million Americans over 65, and the millions more living with compromised immune systems, the community infection transmission data were a vital guide to knowing when and where pandemic conditions called for extra precautions. That will no longer be available, effectively abandoning those at risk.

Ending the public health emergency is in part simply acknowledging most people are “done with COVID” and have normalized a shockingly high plateau level of infections and deaths. However, currently 76 percent of US counties are experiencing moderate, substantial, or high infection transmission. Only 24 percent of the country has low transmission. That doesn’t sound like COVID is done with us yet.

On Friday, the World Health Organization announced that the pandemic is no longer a public health emergency of concern. In so doing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized it remains a global health threat.

“This virus is here to stay. The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about,” he said.

What can you do going forward?

First, stay current with vaccines. They are a safe and effective tool for reducing the risk of severe infection or death. Is it really too much trouble to take a few minutes for a booster shot once or twice a year?

Second, wear masks when and where appropriate, in places and at times of higher infection transmission. Despite widespread misinformation and politicization, there is overwhelming evidence masks work very well (provided they are N95 or equivalent and actually worn).

Masking indoors is especially important for older people: 98 percent of COVID deaths are in those over 50, who face a much higher risk than younger people. It’s also important in places with a history of high infection rates. Such as Rhode Island.

Third, write to Governor Dan McKee and your state representatives and demand COVID public health data continue to be collected and reported on a state level. States can step in for the missing CDC to provide similar information and guidance.

We can get through this, but only if we do so with our eyes open, being realistic and relying on proven science, not wishful thinking. Let’s protect people using science-based methods, not politics. The experience of the 1918 Spanish flu painfully shows what happens when people prematurely give up on precautionary measures because we get tired of them: We pay a steep price.

As Dr. Neil de Grasse Tyson said, “The good thing about science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it.”

Nick Landekic of Bristol, R.I., is a retired biotechnology CEO and entrepreneur who spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry.