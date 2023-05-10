A federal appeals court tossed Varsity Blues convictions of two parents in nationwide college admissions scandal

In a 156-page decision, the US First Circuit Court of appeals vacated all of the convictions of Gamal Abdelaziz, 65, a former casino executive who lives in Las Vegas, and all but one of the convictions of John B. Wilson, 63, a real estate private equity investor from Lynnfield and Hyannis Port. It allowed Wilson’s conviction for filing a false tax return to stand.

A federal appeals court Wednesday overturned the convictions of two parents accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children accepted to elite colleges, rejecting a legal theory used by the government to prosecute Hollywood celebrities, titans of industry, corrupt coaches, and administrators in the sprawling Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

“We do hold that the government’s honest services theory is invalid as a matter of law” based on a previous Supreme Court decision “and that, on the arguments offered by the government, the district court erred in instructing the jury that admissions slots constitute property,” the appeals court wrote, adding that it was vacating the mail and wire fraud convictions of Wilson and Abdelaziz.

The court wrote that it also found that the government failed to prove that Abdelaziz or Wilson agreed to join “the overarching conspiracy” orchestrated by California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and the government was allowed to introduce “a significant amount of powerful evidence related to other parents’ wrongdoing in which these defendants played no part, creating an unacceptable risk that the jury convicted Abdelaziz and Wilson based on others’ conduct rather than their own.”

It’s unclear what impact, if any, the ruling will have on others who pled guilty to charges in the nationwide scandal and already served their time.

Fifty-seven people, including wealthy parents, celebrities, college coaches and administrators, were charged in the sweeping scandal that cast a spotlight on the influence of wealth on college admissions and sent dozens of people to prison. Fifty-one people pleaded guilty, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, one parent received a pardon from then-president Donald Trump, and another was given a deferred prosecution agreement.

Wilson and Abdelaziz, who were the first to stand trial, were convicted in Oct. 2021 of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery for paying Singer, who used a sham charity he created to funnel payments to athletic coaches and administrators at Stanford University and the University of Southern California. Singer, who cooperated with the FBI after he was confronted about the scheme, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Defense lawyers had argued that their clients were wrongly charged with being part of the sweeping conspiracy and were prevented from presenting evidence that may have helped them prove that they believed the payments were legitimate donations.

In a statement Wednesday, Abdelaziz’s attorneys, Brian T. Kelly and Joshua C. Sharp said: “Mr. Abdelaziz has maintained his absolute innocence from day one and is enormously grateful that the Appeals Court has reversed his unfair conviction. We are pleased to have represented him in this matter and look forward to Mr. Abdelaziz putting this behind him.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

