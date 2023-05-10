Harvard student injured by falling utility box at MBTA station to hold news conference

Flaws said he and his client will hold a press conference at the Cambridge station on Wednesday morning.

The woman, whom authorities have not named, is a 28-year-old doctoral candidate at Harvard University, her attorney, Thomas E. Flaws of Boston, said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman injured when obsolete utility equipment fell on her on the platform at the MBTA’s Red Line station in Harvard Square intends to sue the transit agency and will publicly discuss the incident for the first time on Wednesday, her lawyer said.

The woman suffered a “detached clavicle from her shoulder” and will need long-term medical care, Flaws said. Her injury also disrupted “her rigorous academic schedule during a crucial time for students,” Flaws said.

“We are troubled by the ongoing issues at Harvard station and throughout the overall MBTA transit operation,” Flaws said in a statement. “With reasonable attention and maintenance, this incident would have been prevented. We intend to find out exactly what is causing dangerous objects to repeatedly detach or fall from the ceiling at the Harvard station.”

MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail early Wednesday that the transit agency “deeply regrets” the incident.

“The MBTA’s top priority is delivering safe and reliable service,” Pesaturo wrote. “The MBTA deeply regrets that this incident occurred, and know that we continue to work every day to ensure safety for all.”

General Manager Phillip Eng reached out to the woman last week, according to the T.

Metal straps holding the utility box, which weighed as much as 30 pounds, gave way on May 1, causing it to slide down a pole and strike the woman, according to the MBTA.

The woman, who was taken to an area hospital, has not responded to Globe requests for interviews since the event.

All of the boxes have since been removed by the T, the agency said.

At the same station in March, a ceiling tile weighing more than 20 pounds fell on the platform, narrowly missing a woman. The MBTA removed tiles from the station after the incident.

The equipment involved in the May 1 incident was part of a pilot program by the Department of Homeland Security and MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory using sensors to detect biological agents from around 2011 to 2013, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

A group leader at the Lincoln Laboratory, Ben Ervin, and a spokesperson for DHS, John Verrico, said the sensors were removed in 2013 and the boxes were left in place for potential use by the MBTA. The boxes weigh between 20 and 30 pounds.

The boxes were installed at three Red Line stations sometime around 2011, with sensors intended to help detect threats from biological agents. The sensors were removed in 2013 but the boxes remained attached to station columns, officials have said.

“We want to ensure no rider utilizing public transportation is ever injured in this manner again,’' Flaws said.

This is a developing story. Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this report.

