Laser flashed at plane landing at Logan Airport, FAA says

The plane departed from Baltimore/Washington International Airport and was scheduled to land at Logan at 9:32 p.m., according to FlightAware.com .

Around 9 p.m., the pilot of SkyWest Flight 3984, an Embraer 175 plane, “reported being illuminated by a green laser near Boston Logan Airport,” according to Elizabeth Cory, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

A pilot flying into Logan Airport reported being flashed by a green laser Tuesday night, officials said.

“The FAA notified local authorities and will investigate,” Cory said in an email. “Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard and a violation of federal law.”

The FAA reported 9,457 laser incidents last year, up from 6,852 in 2020.

SkyWest Airlines operates planes in partnership with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, and carried over 40 million passengers last year, according to its website. The airline could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

