‘It’s hard to have closure before you really know what happened:’ Family of man with Mass. ties seeks answers in his death in Calif.

Beau Mann was the founder of Sober Grid, an app meant to help support people in recovery for addiction. On April 25, his remains were found by police more than a year after he was last seen getting into an Uber not far from his company’s Los Angeles office.

The family of a tech CEO with deep Massachusetts ties are seeking answers in what led to their loved one’s death, after California authorities said they found his remains last month on an abandoned property more than a year after his disappearance.

The remains of Beau Mann, the founder of Sober Grid, were found on an abandoned property in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 25, more than a year after he disappeared, police said in a statement.

“It’s frustrating, it’s difficult. It’s hard to have closure before you really know what happened,” said Mann’s aunt, Rhonda Mann.

Mann, who was 39 when he disappeared on Nov. 30, 2021, was reported missing to Los Angeles police about four days later.

Sober Grid, in a statement posted to Facebook Monday, said Mann got into an Uber near its office, but texted 911 while inside his vehicle. He dropped him off in Santa Monica, and his remains were found in a grassy area about a mile from where the Uber trip ended, the company statement said.

Santa Monica police, in a separate statement, said officers found Mann’s remains along the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard after police received new information in the case.

Mann, who was born in Texas, spent much of his youth in the Massachusetts town of Oxford, and came from a large, tight-knit family, his aunt said in an interview.

Mann kept in close contact with loved ones, including his sister, whom he would text daily, according to Rhonda Mann.

“Beau is the kind of person that if he goes into a crowded room [and] he doesn’t know anyone, by the time he leaves, not only does everyone know him, but everyone wants to be his friend,” Rhonda Mann said.

Lieutenant Erika Aklufi, a department spokesperson, said Santa Monica police are launching an investigation into Mann’s death, and are seeking the public’s help in the case. The Los Angeles County Coroner is also working to determine the cause of Mann’s death, she said.

Mann was a Los Angeles resident, and his disappearance had been investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department before his remains were identified, according to Aklufi.

“We were not involved in the missing persons case and are just now trying to get up to speed. We are taking over the investigation going forward,” Aklufi said in an e-mail Wednesday.

Sober Grid, an online platform that helps people in recovery connect with each other and with needed support services, was founded in 2015, according to the company statement.

“Simply put – Beau was our light. After an experience in his early years with drugs and addiction, he turned his focus and passion towards helping others. In 2015, he created the first digital app to house a 24/7, online, worldwide community for people in recovery,” the statement said.

After Mann faced addiction issues as a young person, he wanted to find a way to support other people and help them stay in recovery, his aunt said.

“For him, what his whole mission as an adult was... trying to help people who were in the clutches of addiction,” Rhonda Mann said. “He was just such a bright light. He was one of those guys who have a big smile, that you couldn’t help but really like. You could tell he was all heart.”

When Mann first disappeared, his loved ones tried calling and texting, and his lack of a response was deeply concerning. Several family members, including his mother, brother, and sister,traveled to California, knocked on doors, and searched for clues to where Mann had gone, she said.

Rhonda Mann said her nephew was identified using dental records. They have been told it could be months before a cause of death is determined, she said.

Now as his loved ones plan a memorial service and wait for new developments in a police investigation, Mann said they remain troubled over the mystery surrounding his death.

“This wasn’t somebody who went off for a month, and you never heard from them. He was very much connected,” Rhonda Mann said. “He would never leave his family, he would not leave his company. The company was so much a part of his life.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.