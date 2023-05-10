Woman arrested after road rage fueled stabbing in Newton, State Police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday after she followed a man off Interstate 93 last week and stabbed him in Newton in an alleged road rage attack, State Police said.

Imani Abraham, 27, of Dorchester, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from State Police.

The stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 4 at 4 Nonantum Road, in the parking lot of the Daly Ice Rink, officials said.