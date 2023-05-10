Woman arrested after road rage fueled stabbing in Newton, State Police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday after she followed a man off Interstate 93 last week and stabbed him in Newton in an alleged road rage attack, State Police said.
Imani Abraham, 27, of Dorchester, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from State Police.
The stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 4 at 4 Nonantum Road, in the parking lot of the Daly Ice Rink, officials said.
“Evidence uncovered by troopers indicates that Abraham followed the victim to the Newton rink after their vehicles nearly came into contact on Route 93 in Dorchester,” the statement said.
Advertisement
After reaching the rink, Abraham exited her vehicle and stabbed the victim before driving away, State Police said.
The 32-year-old victim, of Quincy, had told police he had driven to the rink to play soccer at a nearby field, officials said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for a non-life-threatening stab wound, State Police said.
Abraham was arrested at her work in Braintree Wednesday afternoon and taken to Newton District Court to be arraigned, officials said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.