N.H. man faces sentencing on machine gun possession charge after FBI probe into hate speech threats on Internet

Kyle Morris, 23, is a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was deployed at a base targeted for three days by a Taliban attack, according to federal records. However, in a sentencing recommendation filed by US Attorney Jane E. Young’s office, prosecutors said his commendable military service cannot blunt his engagement with Neo-Nazis, his association with NSC-131 and messages over the Internet calling for a race war in 2020.

A New Hampshire man is scheduled to be sentenced in US District Court in Concord, N. H., Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a plea deal that followed an FBI investigation that led to the discovery of two machine guns stored in a locked closet along with a framed picture of Adolph Hitler, a Nazi uniform and two Nazi flags in his Salem home, according to court records. More than 20 other firearms were also found, records show.

“Unfortunately, despite his prior military service, the defendant has become a danger to the public he once swore to protect. White nationalists and extremists have emerged as one of the most potent threats to the security of this country,” prosecutors wrote. “He collected the machine guns while espousing a desire to inflict carnage on non-whites and non-Christians. Time and again society has seen the tragic consequences when mass firepower is used to enact hateful ideology.”

Federal prosecutors argue he should be ordered to serve 18 months in addition to the time he has spent awaiting trial.

Morris has been detained since his arrest in June 16, 2022, and will be given credit for the time he has been jailed once US District Court Judge Samantha D. Elliott decides his sentence, scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Concord courthouse Wednesday.

Prosecutors said a confidential informant alerted the FBI to Morris’ activity after his repeated call for violence so unnerved a militia group, they kicked him out. Morris then allegedly became associated with the NSC-131, which is also called the Nationalist Social Club and has been classified as a neo-Nazi group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to court records and Globe reporting.

Prosecutors said Morris owned two AR-15 assault rifles that met the legal definition of a machine gun along with instructions on how to convert the weapons into fully automatic firearms. He also wrote in Internet chatrooms that he wanted to build a bomb-laden truck and drive into the Massachusetts State House, go to Lawrence, Mass. and open fire on anyone they encountered, and was willing to die if necessary to trigger his hope for a race war, federal authorities wrote in court papers.

He has agreed to surrender the weapons to authorities, according to court records.

Defense attorney name Charles J. Keefe is asking that Morris be sentenced to time served. He argues in his 20-page sentencing memorandum that Morris’ is a combat veteran who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a psychiatric disorder that influenced his thinking and behavior into using “disgusting, offensive, and violent language and thoughts.”

Keefe stressed that Morris never actually put any of his ideas into action, that the Nazi uniform was used while participating in World War II reenactments, and that during the year he has been jailed Morris has given him time to fully understand the “dysfunctional group-think” that once dominated his thoughts.

“Ten months in jail, without exposure to such groups and thoughts, have allowed Kyle to understand the dysfunctional group-think to which he subscribed and its effect on our country as a whole,’' Keefe wrote. “He has used his time while incarcerated to reflect on the thought patterns and beliefs he expressed. He does not and will not seek to excuse those things, but he would like the Court to know that he is humiliated not just by his words but as well by the thought patterns that caused him to espouse those things and possess such things as Nazi memorabilia.”

Keefe asked that Morris be sentenced to time served, with no more than one additional year behind bars.

According to defense filings, Morris is a native of Methuen whose father died from a fentanyl overdose when he was 14 years old, and later broke off ties with his mother who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Morris moved with his family to New Hampshire years ago and enlisted in the US Army when he was 17 years old.

While deployed to Afghanistan, he was assigned to Camp Shorabak in Helmand Province as a combat engineer. He was honorably discharged when he was 20 and earned 10 military honors including the Combat Action Badge,the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and twice was awarded the Army Achievement Medal including for his actions during combat, according to defense filings.

“Kyle did not espouse these views prior to his service, but he obviously did when he came home,’’ Keefe wrote. “He has done much to reflect and undo the type of thinking with which he was imbued during his time in the United States Army.”

