N.H. Youth Development Center abuse claim settled for $1.5m, the maximum

That amount is the maximum allowed under the settlement fund process that state lawmakers established to compensate former residents who were abused by or because of staff at YDC or similar state-run detention facilities.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that the state has, for the first time, reached a $1.5 million settlement with one of the people who allege they were abused at the state’s former Youth Development Center.

Victims of physical abuse may receive settlements of up to $150,000, and victims of sexual abuse may receive up to $1.5 million.

Formella said more than 50 claims have been filed and more are expected. The hope, he said, is that news of the maximum settlement will encourage others to file claims.

“We continue to believe that the YDC settlement fund provides a meaningful, victim-centered, trauma-informed alternative for those seeking to avoid lengthy and unpleasant litigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state’s courts are flooded with lawsuits from former YDC residents alleging abuse. An estimated 1,300 plaintiffs have sued since an initial lawsuit alleged widespread violence inside the Manchester facility, as NHPR reported. The first trials in those cases are scheduled for April 2024.

Attorneys for most of the plaintiffs told InDepthNH that the state’s settlement option is a “low-ball process,” so the claim that led to the $1.5 million award “must have been horrific and repetitive” and worth much more.

The settlement process, which opened in January and resolved its first claim in February, is overseen by former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, who has begun issuing quarterly reports summarizing his progress.

