Read the appeals court’s decision overturning two parents’ Varsity Blues convictions

A federal appeals court in Boston on Wednesday vacated convictions of two parents in the Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions scandal.

The two parents, John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz, were accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children accepted to colleges.

Dozens of people, including wealthy parents, celebrities, college coaches and administrators, were charged in the sweeping scandal that cast a spotlight on the influence of wealth on college admissions and sent a number of people to prison.