R.I. to adopt California’s clean car rules; new cars imported must be electric by 2035

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will adopt standards requiring that all new cars imported for sale in Rhode Island be non-gas powered by 2035, the McKee administration announced Wednesday.

The move to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks standards comes as Rhode Island seeks to meet its binding emission reduction targets in the Act on Climate, which Governor Dan McKee signed in 2021. That law requires Rhode Island to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; transportation causes about 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Act on Climate put us on the clock for meeting major carbon reduction mandates, and it’s clear to me that Rhode Island will only meet the mandates by addressing the transportation sector head-on,” McKee said in a news release. “Implementing the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks policy will help us do exactly that, minimize smog across the state but especially in environmental justice communities, and ensure adequate customer choice on electric vehicles in the future.”