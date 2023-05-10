R.I. coastal regulator to allow Revolution Wind power project

The project would mean progress for Rhode Island’s renewable energy goals and its economy, supporters said. Opponents countered with concerns about untold ecological damage, blighted shoreline views, and harms to the fishing industry.

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council’s vote on Revolution Wind came after more than 10 hours of public comment and testimony across two meetings in Providence, where opponents and supporters spoke, sometimes passionately, almost always at length, about what the project would mean for the state.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s coastal regulator on Tuesday signed off on the first large-scale offshore wind power project that would bring electricity directly to the state.

At long, long last, the council had an answer at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday: the project was consistent with the state’s coastal policies, with some conditions. Its vote followed the recommendation of the agency’s professional staff and the urging of supporters like Denise Taliaferro of East Greenwich.

“We need to act,” Taliaferro had told them earlier on Tuesday. “Delay is harmful. I urge you to move forward with approving this project.”

Revolution Wind, a joint venture of the developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource, still needs approval from the federal government, but the CRMC’s vote Tuesday was a necessary step along the way.

Technically speaking, the vote was on whether or not the project was consistent with Rhode Island’s coastal policies. The politically appointed council agreed with the staff that it was, so long as certain conditions were met, like reducing the number of turbine foundation positions, agreeing to place the turbines and cables in a way that would minimize harm to marine life habitats, and taking steps to reduce the risk of snagging fishing gear.

At the 11th hour — almost literally — the developer and CRMC agreed to one more change, aimed at further protecting a prized offshore area called Cox Ledge that’s popular with both fishermen and the species they want to catch.

The project would have 65 turbines and two offshore substations in federal waters about 15 miles south of Rhode Island; it would generate 704 megawatts of power. Of that, 400 would be for Rhode Island, and 304 would be for Connecticut. It would be significantly bigger than the five-turbine Block Island wind farm or even the 12-turbine South Fork wind farm for New York.

The CRMC vote to sign off on the Revolution turbines also included a nearly $13 million mitigation fund for local fishermen and coastal communities. That’s on top of a $3 million mitigation fund for the approval of a wind power cable to bring the power ashore at the Quonset Business Park.

The project, supporters said, was urgently necessary.

“It represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to reduce our dependence on climate-change-causing fossil fuels,” said Michael Roles, the policy director at Climate Jobs Rhode Island. “At the same time, it’s a rare opportunity for smart and resilient economic development.”

But some fishermen, including CRMC’s internal advisory panel representing the industry, said $13 million wasn’t enough. Negative effects include the installation of the turbines, which would kill and scare off fish. Fishermen also raised concerns about having to navigate around the turbines.

“We’re on too fast a pace, and we’re not using good, sound science,” Fred Mattera, a longtime commercial fisherman and the executive director of the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island, told the CRMC Tuesday night. “We have an industry that’s been here for generations, and we need to protect that and not have it become collateral damage.”

Recreational fisherman Chris Shore, like many opponents a resident of Little Compton, pointed to visual impacts as one of many concerns.

“If this project goes forward, no Rhode Islander will ever get to see a dark horizon on the ocean, period,” Shore said. “Looking south, it will always be lit, either with service ships or with the blinking red lights on top — never black.”

Revolution Wind’s visual simulations are available online. Viewing wind turbines where there was once an empty expanse of ocean is a major concern for opponents, but it’s not the only one: Some opponents pointed to effects on whale species (many experts say the real harm to species like the right whale is caused by climate change) and the “industrialization” of the ocean — with potential hazards that one person speaking Tuesday night likened to Three Mile Island or Chernobyl.

When opponents got up to list what they saw as the project’s faults, many in the crowd applauded. And at one particularly contentious point, Mattera chided council members for being on their laptops.

Council member Don Gomez responded that he was simply reading the staff’s report in this case.

“You think I can’t do two things at once?” Gomez said. “You can argue and shoot your mouth off at the same time.”

Later, one opponent handed out copies of “The Lorax,” the Dr. Seuss book, as a warning against devastating natural resources.

The developer, for its part, said its mitigation package was more than fair and that the proposal was consistent with the state’s coastal policies.

CRMC’s politically appointed council eventually voted to accept both, with one additional requirement: Where practicable, the developer would site turbines and substation foundations outside of Cox Ledge, unless it would be prevented from meeting its power purchase agreement obligations. Cox Ledge is an expanse of glacial moranie habitat and is critical to the state’s coastal resources. Many opponents invoked its fate in urging the CRMC to reject the consistency certification.

While signaling some concerns, the developer agreed to a slightly altered version of that restriction that didn’t include that restriction on the inter-array cables, or the cables within the project area.

“We do want to coexist in the ocean, which we value as well,” Robin Main, an attorney for the developer, said.

The vote to approve the consistency certification, which was met with grumbling in the crowd, was 4 to 1. There are currently three vacancies on the council, and one member was absent amid questions about whether she’s still eligible to serve. Another voted to abstain, and Gomez voted no. The rest voted yes.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.