A search for answers in Andover, where a 6-year-old was killed crossing the street

Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-year-old who was hit by a large truck Tuesday while crossing a major intersection in Andover, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Wednesday.

The child was struck by a Sysco Systems truck at the intersection of Main and Elm streets around 5:15 p.m., officials said. The child was in a crosswalk with relatives at the time. The driver remained at the scene, officials said.

“The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston,” a company official told WHDH-TV. “We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss.”