A search for answers in Andover, where a 6-year-old was killed crossing the street

Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-year-old who was hit by a large truck Tuesday while crossing a major intersection in Andover, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Wednesday.
The child was struck by a Sysco Systems truck at the intersection of Main and Elm streets around 5:15 p.m., officials said. The child was in a crosswalk with relatives at the time. The driver remained at the scene, officials said.
“The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston,” a company official told WHDH-TV. “We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss.”
Advertisement
The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Tucker’s office, along with State and Andover police, are investigating the crash.
“Several people who also were in the crosswalk at the time were not struck but taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure,” Andover police said in a statement.
No additional information is currently available.
Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this report.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.