Son of former priest accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl at Westerly, R.I., high school

After an investigation, Tormey was indicted Monday on three felony charges of third-degree sexual assault. He was released on his own recognizance at an arraignment Tuesday and ordered not to contact the 17-year-old girl.

Sean P. Tormey, 39, of Westerly, had been an in-school suspension supervisor and detention monitor until mid-March, when the school department alerted the Westerly police about alleged sexual conduct between him and one of the girls in the school.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A former staff member at Westerly High School — the son of a former priest who was “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct — is the first person charged under a new state law making it a crime for authority figures to have sexual contact with teenagers under their supervision.

Tormey was charged under a law passed in June -- one that took years to get through the General Assembly.

“For the four or five years since I got to the Senate, I worked on this legislation trying to get it passed, while being told it wasn’t necessary. It was quite an uphill battle,” Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, the main sponsor in the Senate, said Wednesday. “Although I’m happy it was passed and utilized, it’s saddening to know there are people in our society who have no qualms about assaulting children.”

The legislation was passed in the wake of accusations about the longtime boys basketball coach at North Kingstown High School conducting “naked fat tests” of teen boys for at least 25 years. Former coach Aaron Thomas was charged in August with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation.

The new law eliminated a loophole in Rhode Island that had allowed those with supervisory or disciplinary power — like coaches, teachers, and priests — to have sexual relations with minors between 14 and 18 years old. A conviction carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

“It saddens me that this is happening again, but I am happy that the law we passed in 2022, closing the loophole on the sexual assault of minors, could help in this case,” said state Representative Julie Casimiro, the main sponsor in the House. “We are all responsible for the the safety of our children. We must never compromise when it comes to their safety. I hope the judicial process plays out and justice is served.”

The idea was that a minor could not consent to sex with an adult who wields supervisory or disciplinary power over them. The law allows an exemption if both parties are between 16 and 20 years old, and no more than 30 months apart in age.

Lawyer Timothy J. Conlon, who represents sexual abuse victims of clergy and educators, including Thomas, said that this was an issue that had frustrated law enforcement for years.

“There have been instances where police were actively involved in an investigation, but then realized there was nothing they could prosecute, because it was arguably a ‘consensual relationship’” because the minor was over the age of consent, Conlon said Wednesday. The age of consent in R.I. is 16. Until this law was passed, there was nothing that explicitly addressed the imbalance of power between a minor and someone in a position of trust, he said.

“It’s great to see the statute being used to protect kids, as it was meant to do,” he added. “The law certainly got the attention of the school departments and police departments.”

Tormey’s lawyer, Louis Cappuccio Jr. of Westerly, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Tormey’s father is a former priest who is listed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence as “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct of a minor.

John C. Tormey had been a priest for a dozen years before leaving the priesthood in 1979 and marrying his first wife. The Diocese received a complaint about him in 2002, which led to him being included on the list in 2019, according to court records.

Tormey told the New Bedford Standard-Times in 2019 that the complaint came from a teenage girl at St. Mary Bay View Academy in 1973, an all-girls Catholic school in East Providence. His record shows he went on sabbatical for several months afterward, and was later reassigned to another all-girls Catholic school, St. Xavier Academy in Providence. He resigned a few years later. He had not been disciplined for sexual misconduct while he was a priest.

Tormey, now 81, is suing the Diocese, former Bishop Thomas Tobin, and Kevin O’Brien, a retired state police major who heads the diocese’s office of compliance, for putting him on the “credibly accused” list. He is accusing them of libel and defamation of character, and says the listing is the reason he lost his job as a professor at Bristol Community College, where he had been a professor of psychology and the program director of thanatology, gerontology, and funeral services.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.