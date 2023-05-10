State Police classmates of fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci to travel from Mass. to Washington, D.C., performing acts of kindness

“I want people to know what a special individual Tamar was and how much she meant to our 85th [Recruit Training Troop],” Trooper Farrah Gray, an organizer of the trip, said in a phone interview. “She was able to smile through adversity. And everyone in our class loved her. And we continue to love her and think about her every day.”

The trip, dubbed Burpees for Bucci , will include stops at a hospital, senior home, and elementary school as they drive across eight states. Along with community service, the classmates will do 12 burpees at each location, in honor of Bucci’s commitment to fitness and her badge number, 4440.

Over 30 classmates of fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci from the State Police Academy will travel Thursday from Foxborough to Washington, D.C., in her honor, performing acts of kindness along the way before her name is etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, officials said.

Bucci was just 34 years old when she was killed on March 3 last year. As she pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle, a tractor-trailer slammed into her police cruiser on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

She graduated the State Police Academy in May 2020, and was assigned to the Brookfield barracks before transferring to Medford.

The classmates’ caravan will “assist all of us with a healthy way of coping with her loss. We decided the best way to do so was to live as she did, and that was through her dedication and her partnership with the community,” Gray said.

The trip will kickoff with a ceremony at Gillette Stadium at 7 a.m. Thursday. The classmates will travel together in a bus, led by a pink State Police cruiser emblazoned with Bucci’s badge number, Gray said.

With one stop in each state, the participants will thank healthcare workers, celebrate with a graduating fifth grade class, and exercise with seniors, among other philanthropic deeds.

“The acts of kindness embody her mission and we chose different members of the community, from elementary school kids to the elderly, to the homeless to animals,” Gray said.

At the conclusion of the trip, Bucci’s name will be carved into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, along with others killed in the line of duty in the US last year. Names are added annually ahead of National Police week, which this year stretches from May 14 to 20.

People are encouraged to follow the journey live on the State Police social media accounts, as well as post photos of their own acts of kindness and burpees tagged #KindnessForBucci and #BurpeesForBucci, Gray said.

“We’re hoping that everybody follows along on our journey to be a part of the community partnership that Tamar was beginning to create,” Gray said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.