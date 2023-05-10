Two people shot while driving in Dorchester early Wednesday, police say

A man and a woman were shot as they drove through Dorchester shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said.
Around 12:18 a.m., officers were notified of the shooting on Humphreys Street, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesperson for Boston police.
“The caller reported that they were shot with a friend and currently traveling in a vehicle,” Boyle said.
The victims stopped the car near the intersection of Stoughton Street and Columbia Road, police said. They were both hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Boyle said.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
“It’s all under investigation,” Boyle said.
