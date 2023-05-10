Wu looks to extend filing deadlines for Boston elections, propose new map after court blocks council districts

The proposal to relax election deadlines — which requires approval from both the City Council and the state Legislature — “gives the Elections Department the tools they may need to facilitate the orderly administration of an election that provides potential candidates a full opportunity to run for office after district boundary lines are changed,” Wu wrote to the council in a letter.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will seek to extend candidate filing deadlines, and intends to propose a new map for city council districts, she said Wednesday, an effort to keep this fall’s municipal elections on schedule after a federal judge this week blocked the city’s new map of council districts.

But even with more flexible requirements on candidates, the council will need to move quickly to approve a new district map, Wu emphasized.

“The timelines reflected in this proposed Home Rule Petition assume that a new map will be passed by the City Council on or before May 30, 2023,” Wu wrote. “This is the latest date possible in order to permit the Elections Department to conduct a signature petition process, certify signatures, and print and mail ballots in time to conduct the September 12th Preliminary Election.”

The moves come days after a federal judge threw this fall’s election schedule into chaos when she blocked the council’s new district map from taking effect, ruling that councilors had likely prioritized race in an improper manner during last fall’s redistricting process.

US District Judge Patti Saris wrote in her ruling Monday that “the ball is back in the City Council’s court” to craft a new map that passes legal muster.

Drawing and approving the now-blocked map was a contentious, painful process for the council last fall. Now, councilors face the same challenging task, along with the increased scrutiny of the federal judiciary and the pressure of an imminent deadline: The City Council general election is less than six months away, and it’s still not clear which districts candidates will be running in.

The May 30 date gives a divided, disorganized council less than three weeks for a notoriously difficult process that entangles political considerations with legal and geographical ones. As of midday Wednesday, neither Redistricting Committee Chair Liz Breadon or Council President Ed Flynn had specified how or when the body will restart the process. The council is currently scheduled to meet May 17 and May 24, but not May 31, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Wu said Wednesday that she will submit to the council her own map proposal “that provides a robust opportunity for all voters to see themselves represented and reflected on the City Council and prioritizes placing whole neighborhoods together within individual districts.”

Wu’s proposal would push back the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers by several weeks to June 20. The election schedule would remain the same, with a preliminary contest on Sept. 12 and the general election on November 7.

