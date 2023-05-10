After defamation finding, Trump again says Carroll lied

Trump also criticized Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of US District Court, who presided over the case, calling him a “terrible person” who was “completely biased, and should have recused himself.”

“I have no idea who this woman, who made a false and totally fabricated accusation, is,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday morning. “Hopefully justice will be served on appeal!”

NEW YORK — A federal jury in Manhattan on Tuesday found former president Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who had accused him of rape. In the hours that followed, Trump continued to criticize Carroll and the case.

It was unclear what, if any, repercussions Trump’s after-action comments might incur.

In the civil trial that found that Trump sexually abused Carroll decades ago, the jury also found that he had defamed her, and that she was injured by an October Truth Social post about her in which he called her case a hoax.

The jury awarded her $5 million in total damages, of which just under $3 million was related to the defamation.

On Tuesday evening, Trump said in a video that the case was “another scam,” and that “it’s a political witch hunt.”

Trump said in the video that Carroll had been financed “by Democrat operatives,” and that “she totally lied about it.”

He appeared to be referring to Reid Hoffman, a cofounder of LinkedIn, who has a long history of funding Democratic candidates and causes and who helped pay for certain costs and fees associated with Carroll’s lawsuit.

Trump’s lawyers had accused Carroll of concealing Hoffman’s role; her lawyers had argued that the financial support was irrelevant to her legal claims and that she had nothing to do with obtaining it.

During the two-week trial, Trump did not testify in his own defense, nor did his legal team call any witnesses. Instead, Trump continued to attack the case from afar, in an interview on a golf course in Ireland and on Truth Social.

On the second day of the trial, Kaplan told Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, that his client’s comments were “entirely inappropriate” and hinted at the possibility of a contempt sanction.

Those posts have since been deleted.