Robert De Niro joins an exclusive club: older new fathers

The date of birth hasn’t been announced, and the mother’s name hasn’t been released. The birth would make the septuagenarian De Niro a father of seven children, ages ranging from 51 to 11, AP reported.

A representative for the 79-year-old De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Robert De Niro hasn’t disclosed much about it, but he is a member of a fairly exclusive club: older new fathers.

How rare is it to be an older father? A 2018 study by researchers at Stanford University looked at more than 34.3 million births in the United States from 2007 to 2016 where the father’s age was available.

Fathers who were 25 to 34 accounted for the largest share of those births, about 18.3 million, the study said. But by the age of 55 men were much less likely to be fathers. Men 55 and over accounted for only 111,130 births over the decade, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal.

The study found that the average age of fathers was edging higher over the period, from 30.0 to 31.2 years. In a previous study that looked farther back in time, researchers found that the age of fathers had risen from 27.4 years old in 1972.

De Niro’s case is rare — but not unprecedented. The Guinness Book of World Records lists the oldest legal father as a 92-year-old Australian man, who had a baby in 1998. Other notable older fathers have reportedly included novelist Saul Bellow, actor Anthony Quinn, and actor James Doohan, who had children at 84, 81, and 80, respectively.

The Stanford study found an association between the older fathers and a higher risk of various medical issues in children, including prematurity, low birthweight, need for ventilation, and need for intensive care. But the study’s senior author noted in a statement that the overall risk to children was still relatively low.

Dr. Martin Kathrins, chief of reproductive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Wednesday in a phone interview that research has also suggested the children of older fathers have increased risks for neuropsychiatric problems, including schizophrenia and autism.

He said he tells older prospective fathers, “These remain uncommon problems for people, but the children you have will have a higher risk” of them. He said he has seen men in their 70s who want to have babies, but it’s a rare occurrence.

He said the exact causes of medical problems among the children of older fathers are still a mystery. “Nobody really understands why this is,” he said.

“We’re learning more about the risks of advanced paternal age,” he said. “This is an area of some active research focus.”

The increase in fathers’ ages parallels an increase in mothers’ ages. Birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according to a report last year from the US Census Bureau.

Older mothers — those aged 35 or more — are at higher risk of pregnancy complications and of passing on certain chromosomal conditions, such as Down syndrome, to their children, according to the Mayo Clinic.

