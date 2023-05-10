Even by Washington standards, Wednesday was one weird day

Meanwhile back in Washington, , a crowd of reporters, videographers, and aides waited on a coffee-stained sidewalk on the opposite side of the Capitol for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California. The 89-year-old senator had been absent since February due to a bad case of shingles, and her return reinforces a narrow Democratic majority that was beleaguered by her absence.

George Santos, the Republican congressman and alleged fabulist from New York, was in a federal courthouse on Long Island, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering and then told anyone who would listen that he has no plans to resign.

WASHINGTON — As the members of the 118th Congress gathered for their group photo on Wednesday, a quaint nod to conventionality and the humdrum traditions of life in the House of Representatives, they were missing a colleague who is anything but.

And up in New Hampshire, a former president who has been charged with crimes of his own and was just found liable for sexual abuse in a civil case was preparing to step back into the floodlights of a town hall televised on CNN, as his allies on Capitol Hill jumped to defend him.

It was Wild Wednesday in Washington, complete with a trio of spectacles that underscore the fragile state of American governance in 2023. It all unfolded as GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struggled to cobble together votes in his restive caucus to advance a symbolic border-security bill on the eve of major changes to migration policy, fueling a distinct impression of a government unmoored while the country hurtles closer by the day toward the first default on its debt in history.

“Governing is hard, but especially when you’re dealing with the tough issues, and they’ve been avoiding that,” said Representative Jimmy Gomez of California, a Democrat, who has lately drawn notice for carrying his infant son on the House floor. “So the real fun is just beginning.”

Elsewhere in Washington, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said congressional inaction was the root of the current strain at the southern border, which will only increase once COVID-era restrictions known as Title 42 are lifted at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. For his part, President Biden saw fit to leave Washington, flying to Valhalla, N.Y., in an attempt to dial up outside pressure on Republicans to raise the debt limit.

For House Republicans, Wednesday was a long day of haggling and arm-twisting to try to advance a statement border bill — and, for many, avoiding questions about Santos or Trump.

“I haven’t looked at anything about it,” Texas Representative Chip Roy said when asked about Santos as he walked into McCarthy’s office.

As they sought to deflect questions about their newly indicted colleague, some Republicans cited the “Menendez” precedent — a reference toNew Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat who continued serving throughout his trial on fraud charges, of which he was eventually acquitted.

But there were clear signs of frustration with Santos among other members of the GOP conference.

“The charges are serious. I’m surprised he’s still here,” said Montana Representative Ryan Zinke, who himself was subject to an inspector general’s investigation concerning his time as secretary of the interior. “I don’t think we need anyone’s vote.”

“I think he needs to be held to account like all members are held,” said North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, holding the elevator doors open to emphasize the point. Asked further if he wishes Santos would resign, McHenry said, “There are a lot of things I wish weren’t true that are true, generally and specifically.”

Representative Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, took the opportunity to highlight Republicans’ troubles.

“Their front-runner for president is a sexual abuser and has been indicted for his illegal hush money payments to cover up his affair. They won’t denounce it. Their key swing vote was in federal custody for allegedly stealing unemployment benefits and lying to Congress and they won’t kick him out,” McGovern said on the House floor.

As House Republicans dodged Santos queries, their Senate counterparts were trying to talk about anything besides Trump, who on Tuesday was ordered to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll, who said he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room years ago and subsequently defamed her. The reliably loquacious Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana both declined to speak about him.

“I don’t know anything about the case,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott, a longtime Trump ally.

Some Democrats could hardly contain their glee that the jury in the Carroll case had decided to hold Trump accountable. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts predicted it would be “one of many convictions” the former president will have to endure as the months go by.

“Well, Donald Trump always said he was a man of conviction,” Markey quipped.

But Democrats weren’t immune to Wednesday’s chaotic pull. As senators trickled to and from their votes, some on foot and some driven by staff, a crowd of cameras and reporters waited expectantly for the return of Feinstein, whose absence in recent months has slowed the Biden administration’s efforts to confirm judicial nominees.

Despite announcing her return to the Capitol the day before, Feinstein missed the first and second votes of the day and her office warned that ongoing health problems would limit her to a light schedule.

Around 3 p.m., she emerged from a silver Lexus aided by staff and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who came down to the Senate entrance to escort her. Stepping gingerly and with her hand trembling, Feinstein was helped into a wheelchair. As she was escorted up into the Capitol, she greeted the large crowd of Capitol Hill reporters and cameras with a hello and a wave.

Feinstein was wheeled onto the floor of the Senate, where she nodded and said “aye” in support of Glenna Wright-Gallo to be assistant education secretary for special education and rehabilitative services. Some of her relieved-looking colleagues, including Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada, quickly pressed their hands into hers to welcome her back.

“I hope that Senator Feinstein will be with us for all the close votes,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. “That’s what we need the most.”

Amid the frenzy, staffers to congressional leaders and the White House met to continue negotiations over the debt limit, according to Punchbowl News, but there remains bipartisan worry about the risk of default.

“I’m generally just more worried than last time around,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, of the nation rumbling toward a default as early as June 1. ”It’s much more dangerous than 2011 because we have a weaker [House] speaker than we did in 2011, a smaller margin for error.”

By the evening, House members from both parties finally gathered in the chamber for their official group photo, Republicans to one side, Democrats on the other, and with little interaction between them. Bright floodlights illuminated the chamber and members took their seats. “The House will be in order,” McCarthy declared after a bang of the gavel.

Then they all smiled for the camera.

