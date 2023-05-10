George Santos isn’t funny anymore; he’s an accused criminal. But for House Republicans, he’s still crucial.

In short order, Santos became the perfect joke for a meme age. Soon people were wisecracking about how Santos was an Academy Award winner, had come up with the Polio vaccine, and had won NASCAR races.

Basically, every part of his resume was fabricated, from where he claimed to have attended college to where he claimed to work. He wasn’t actually Jewish, as he had said, but he had some Jewish heritage, making him “Jew-ish, ” he told reporters.

The first time most Americans heard the name George Santos was in late December, when the New York Times published a wild expose that detailed how the newly elected representative had apparently told one outlandish lie after another during his run for Congress.

Everyone was in on it, from the colleague at the watercooler to late-night television, where Saturday Night Live ran at least three different sketches involving him.

But this week, the mockery took a serious turn, as Santos was indicted in federal court on 13 charges that accused him stealing campaign money and committing fraud by receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed.

But that isn’t the sobering part.

The sobering part is that after all the exposed lies, calls for resignation, and now criminal charges, House Republican leaders continue to support him. It’s not just that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy requires Santos to keep his job as speaker with a slim Republican majority ready to oust him at any minute. It’s that average Americans may be depending on Santos to keep their jobs, as well.

Consider two situations in the last two weeks where Santos has made a huge difference.

In late April, House Republicans passed a version of a bill that would raise the debt limit, an attempt to avoid what analysts warn would be an economic disaster that could cost millions of jobs.

That bill will never be passed by the Senate or become law. But simply passing it kicked off the negotiations among government leaders needed to eventually approve something to end the crisis. The bill needed 217 votes to pass and the final vote, in the end, came from Santos himself.

In the coming days, as the government moves closer to defaulting on its debt, Santos might be called into making that same vote with even higher stakes.

Meanwhile, Republicans are at a standstill on a complicated immigration bill because they don’t have enough votes.

Where was Santos when this bill stalled? Federal custody.

The indictment renewed bipartisan calls for Santos to resign or be expelled from the chamber, which requires the support of two-thirds of the House, effectively all Democrats and 70 Republicans. But as of now, McCarthy continues to support him. He needs Santos too much.

He isn’t wrong. And that is the sad reality.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.