Read the indictment against Representative George Santos

Representative George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges.
The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses. Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed.
Read the indictment against him: