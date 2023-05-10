What you need to know about 13-count indictment against N.Y. Representative George Santos

Santos, who was elected last fall, has withstood calls to resign after much of his personal biography turned out to be untrue, including being a wealthy veteran of several large Wall Street firms.

He also lied to the House of Representatives when he falsified financial disclosure forms in 2020 and 2022, prosecutors said.

US Representative George Santos is expected to face a federal magistrate judge in New York Wednesday, after his arrest on a 13-count indictment that claimed the first-term Republican misled donors, misused money meant for his candidacy on personal expenses; and took federal pandemic unemployment assistance while working as a director of an investment firm.

Santos faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of making materially false statements to the US House of Representatives, and a single count of theft of public funds, according to the 20-page indictment unsealed Wednesday morning.

If convicted on the charges, Santos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Here are the key takeaways from the indictment:

Santos allegedly used money meant to help his House candidacy on luxury clothes and credit card payments, prosecutors said

Prosecutors accuse Santos of duping backers who intended to contribute money to an unnamed company to help support Santos’s candidacy with television ads and other expenses.

Santos, who is referred to as “Devolder Santos” in the indictment, was sole owner of the company, prosecutors said. It was not registered as a tax-exempt social welfare organization with the Internal Revenue Service, or registered with the Federal Election Commission as a Super PAC, according to prosecutors.

Despite that, Santos directed a New York political consultant to solicit prospective donors for contributions via emails, text messages, and telephone calls in September and October 2022, the indictment said.

One donor was told in an e-mail that the company was trying to race “another $700,000 dollars to reach our goal of $1.5 million to invest” in supporting Santos, the indictment said.

A second donor was told that the company was formed “exclusively” to help elect Santos to the House. That person was also told that there “are no limits for contributors as we are a 501c4 Independent Expenditure committee under federal campaign finance law and do not coordinate directly with the Santos campaign,” the indictment said.

After two donors each contributed $25,000 to the company in late October, prosecutors said Santos transferred the money to accounts he controlled, including a personal bank account.

Santos spent the funds “for his personal benefit,” including cash withdrawals, purchases of luxury designer clothing, plus making payments on personal debts, credit cards, and a car payment. Prosecutors added the funds were also used in “one or more” bank transfers to Santos’s personal associates.

Santos applied for — and received — pandemic unemployment benefits while collecting a $120,000 salary from an investment firm, officials said

Santos fraudulently received about $24,700 in unemployment insurance benefits through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, prosecutors alleged in the indictment.

When Santos applied for the pandemic aid in June 2020, Santos was earning an annual salary of about $120,000 as a regional director of an investment firm with its principal place of business in Melbourne, Fla., according to the indictment.

Santos is among roughly three dozen House lawmakers who are co-sponsoring a bill that would make it easier for states to recover fraudulent unemployment benefits, according to the New York Times.

Santos misled the House of Representatives by filing falsified financial disclosure forms in 2020 and 2022, the indictment stated

Santos had a legal duty to complete the financial disclosures -- including his assets, income, and liabilities -- as a candidate in House races in 2020 and 2022, according to prosecutors in a statement.

During his unsuccessful 2020 race for the House, Santos filed a pair of disclosures that overstated his income as $55,000, plus a $5,000 bonus from a company that was not identified in court papers by prosecutors. Santos also failed to say he received a salary from the investment firm, according to the indictment.

When Santos ran again in 2022, his financial disclosure form overstated his income and assets, prosecutors said. Santos claimed earning $750,000 from Melbourne, Fla.-based Devolder Organization LLC., plus he received between $1 million to $5 million in dividends from Devolder, prosecutors said.

Devolder is an authorized manager of the company Santos used to solicit money from contributors, according to prosecutors

He also claimed a checking account with as much as $250,000, and a savings account with up to $5 million.

He did not disclose he received pandemic unemployment aid, nor earning $28,000 from the investment company during the reporting period, prosecutors said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.