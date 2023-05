Re “Ocean view on the Cape, no electricity: National Park Service seeks bids to lease eight historic ‘dune shacks,’ ” (Page A1, May 8): The lack of anything considered comfortable, convenient, or even essential in these shacks is what accounts for the romance attached to them. The romance of naked nature.

It takes grit — both physical and emotional — to stay overnight in one, especially when it rains.

I have known people who have tried it and given up before sunrise.