Lawmakers keep putting up a shield … against gun laws

We need to redefine what is considered “normal” and question the psychological disorders that may be driving certain beliefs and actions. It’s time for us to prioritize the mental health of our society and address the root causes of violence and harmful behavior.

It’s disheartening to read once again about another mass shooting in our country (“8 dead after Dallas-area mall shooting; gunman also slain,” Page A13, May 7). However, what’s equally concerning is the knee-jerk reaction of some individuals who question the mental health of the gunman without addressing the larger issue at hand.

While mental health certainly plays a role in acts of violence, it’s crucial to also focus on the mental health of those who promote and defend the belief that possessing guns is necessary for individual liberty. They are often the same people who deny the freedom of women and LGBTQ+ families to make their own health decisions.

Robert Shuman

Marblehead

The writer is a psychologist.





Our heroes: the Tennessee Three. But where are the reinforcements?

If three Tennessee state legislators can cause an uproar and ultimately embarrass the majority, why were they standing alone? And why don’t all of our legislators in Washington who believe that access to guns should be controlled participate in similar public protests and name those whose votes and words contribute to the death count? Why doesn’t the press include, with every mention of “thoughts and prayers,” the amount of money the speakers of those words receive from the National Rifle Association and the way they voted on legislation that might have prevented a death?

Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson showed us that you have to make noise to get the attention necessary for change. Unfortunately, they were not supported by similar actions from others. We need more than tweets.

C.A. Stigliano

Malden

Our elected officials will get right on it

Another mass shooting in the United States? The path is clear. We must ban drag shows and reproductive rights.

Brian Pomodoro

Pembroke