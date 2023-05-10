Austin Campbell goes the distance for No. 1 Franklin baseball in shutout of King Philip

Building off a win against King Philip last month, junior lefthander Austin Campbell went the distance for the shutout for the top-ranked Franklin baseball team in a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Campbell fell behind in the count against five of the first six batters he faced, but found a rhythm in what was the Panthers’ seventh shutout of the season. He wound up allowing three hits and one walk while ringing up eight strikeouts for the unbeaten Panthers (14-0) in the Hockomock League clash.

“Early on, I thought he was searching for it,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said of Campbell, “I’ve been impressed with his adjustments in-game . . . he started stacking up good innings with a low pitch count.”