Austin Campbell goes the distance for No. 1 Franklin baseball in shutout of King Philip

Building off a win against King Philip last month, junior lefthander Austin Campbell went the distance for the shutout for the top-ranked Franklin baseball team in a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night.
Campbell fell behind in the count against five of the first six batters he faced, but found a rhythm in what was the Panthers’ seventh shutout of the season. He wound up allowing three hits and one walk while ringing up eight strikeouts for the unbeaten Panthers (14-0) in the Hockomock League clash.
“Early on, I thought he was searching for it,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said of Campbell, “I’ve been impressed with his adjustments in-game . . . he started stacking up good innings with a low pitch count.”
Advertisement
“Finding first-pitch strikes became a big thing,” Campbell said, “Getting ahead was so crucial, and it started working as the game went on.”
Franklin scored two runs in both the third and fourth inning.
Seniors Jase Lyons and Ryan Carlucci each had multiple hits against King Philip (10-6).
Matthew Kelley was the only King Philip base runner to reach second base on his first-inning single and stolen base.
Said King Philip coach Jeff Plympton Jr., “We faced [Campbell] second game of the season, we knew he has good stuff. Lefties are always a different angle. We tried to get higher up on the plate, but we didn’t have the right approach.”