Bruins sign top defense prospect Mason Lohrei to two-year deal

“He’s a special player,” said Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold after his club beat Lohrei’s Buckeyes to advance to the Frozen Four. “He should probably be in the NHL right now and probably will be in about a day or two, is my guess.”

That may not happen next year, despite the promising eight-game tryout the former Ohio State star submitted in Providence this spring, and the praise showered on him by opposing coaches.

The Bruins announced the signing of top defense prospect Mason Lohrei to a two-year entry-level deal. The contract carries a $925,000 salary cap hit if Lohrei is called up to the NHL.

Lohrei was a second-round pick (58th overall) in 2020. Jumping to the pros after two productive NCAA seasons, the lanky 22-year-old showed that his defense remains a work in progress. His confidence with the puck was apparent, however, both exiting the zone and working the opposing blue line.

The Bruins, who will carry a league-high $4.5 million in bonus overages next season, will be in dire need of low-cost help everywhere. On defense, they are likely to lose Dmitry Orlov, a pending free agent who could earn $5 million-$6 million annually on his next contract, and homegrown product Connor Clifton, who could quadruple his bargain $1 million salary on the open market.

Though his six-figure cap figure is attractive to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and capologist Evan Gold, Lohrei would need a remarkable summer of development to start next season in Boston.

Players like Charlie McAvoy, who played in four AHL games in 2017 before making a permanent jump to the Bruins’ top pair, and Brandon Carlo (seven games in Providence in 2016) are rare.

Matt Grzelcyk was a four-year college player at Boston University and spent a full season in Providence (2016-17) before graduating to full-time NHL work. Clifton, after four years at Quinnipiac, needed two years in Providence (2017-19).

The Bruins have regulars McAvoy, Grzelcyk, Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, and Derek Forbort returning. Mike Reilly, an NHL-caliber defenseman, spent all but 10 games in Providence this season because his cap hit ($3 million) did not fit in Sweeney’s calculations.

Assuming the Bruins do not find a taker for Reilly, he would be ahead of Lohrei on the depth chart. Also in competition for the No. 6 hole on defense: Jakub Zboril, 26, who will be entering his seventh pro season. He appeared in 22 games last year, contributing a goal and three assists.

If Clifton walks, the Bruins would have two right-shot defenders (McAvoy and Carlo) in the lineup, and Grzelcyk would likely play the right side. Lindholm, Grzelcyk, Forbort, Reilly, Zboril, and Lohrei shoot left.

Coaches prefer to play defenders on their “strong” side because it is easier for them to battle for pucks and push them out of the defensive zone, and keep them in at the opposing blue line. A right-shooting player skating along the right-side boards is more readily able to play a puck on the forehand, thus increasing the chances of winning a battle.

Those are situations Lohrei will learn to navigate at the NHL level — eventually.

