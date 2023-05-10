Celtic Jaylen Brown named to the All-NBA second team, which could lead to record deal

Jayson Tatum was named to the All-NBA first team, meaning he will be eligible for a five-year, $318 million extension in the summer of 2024.

Because of a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, Brown, 26, is eligible for a five year, $295 million extension this summer because he made an All-NBA team. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, a two-time league MVP, currently has the league’s richest contract in total dollars after signing a five-year, $272 million extension that begins in the 2023-24 season.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was voted to the All-NBA second team, the league announced Wednesday night, making him eligible for the richest contract in NBA history this summer.

Advertisement

Brown was named to his second All-Star Game this season and is considered a top-20 player. The Celtics will have to determine whether to offer him the super-max contract that would ensure he remains in Boston for the long term, barring a trade. No NBA player has ever rejected a super-max contract.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Brown would not be eligible for the same super-max deal should the Celtics trade him, meaning the organization has a major decision on whether they view the Tatum-Brown combination part of its long-term plans.

The Celtics are one game from playoff elimination against the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics entered this season with the goal of winning their first title in 15 years after losing to the Warriors in the NBA Finals last season.

Although the Celtics have been successful in the Tatum-Brown era, they have yet to break through with a title. The signing of Brown to a super-max deal would likely mean ownership would invest a combined $600 million on Tatum and Brown over the next five-plus years.

Tatum, named to the All-NBA first team for the second consecutive year, is certain to receive the $319 million offer next summer as he is considered a franchise cornerstone and potentially one of the most prolific scorers in team history.

Advertisement

Brown has intimated that he was unnerved by being mentioned in trade rumors last summer, but he has said in recent weeks that he’s happy in Boston.

Brown signed a four-year, $115 million extension in July 2019 that expires after next season.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.