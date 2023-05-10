Celtics had a chance to regain control of the series, and instead they allowed the 76ers to take it

Everything becomes tense. The cheers turn to grumbles, and eventually, even boos.

But there are also times, particularly in the most tense, high-stakes moments, when the scenario can have the opposite effect. Slow starts can cause a layer of unease to coat an arena and make their way down to the home team’s bench.

In the NBA, home-court advantage can turn into a waterfall. Once a crowd is roaring and confidence is swelling, runs can seem like they are never going to end.

So it was at TD Garden on Tuesday night, when the Celtics had another beautiful chance to regain control of this conference semifinal series against the 76ers, but ultimately tightened up in the moments they were hoping to play freely and confidently.

The result was a surprising 115-103 loss that gives the 76ers a 3-2 lead ahead of Thursday’s Game 6 in Philadelphia. This Celtics team that entered the night as the resounding championship favorite now finds itself, suddenly and startlingly, on the brink of elimination.

“I thought we had the intentions of really, really wanting to win and trying to win it,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “and sometimes when that happens, it has a negative effect. I think we just have to play with a freer mind, take a deep breath, and regardless of the situation, we just have to be ready.”

The Celtics can take some solace in the fact that this predicament is not new to them. In last season’s 2-2 conference semifinal series, Boston lost Game 5 at home to the Bucks before winning Game 6 in Milwaukee and then taking Game 7 at home.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Celtics alternated between saying that result should give them some level of comfort and distancing themselves from a past that is actually irrelevant right now. One thing they all seemed to agree on, though, was that an effort similar to Tuesday’s will simply not cut it. And tempting fate again so soon could be dangerous.

“If you’re not willing to pretty much get dirty,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, “if you’re not willing to bleed, if you’re not willing to break something, willing to tear something, going hard, then you shouldn’t be on that court.”

Last season, the Bucks were without All-Star forward Khris Middleton, and the Celtics had spent the previous few months demolishing one opponent after another. These 76ers, behind MVP Joel Embiid, are now healthy. And these Celtics, who played more overtime games than anyone else this season, have made each step of their journey to this point a chore.

“Last year is over,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “This year we’ve got to come out and be better than we were tonight or we’ll have a different ending. Obviously we still are in this series, and we’ve got to muster up whatever we got left to be better for Game 6.”

In Game 5, the 76ers led for the final 43 minutes. Much of that time was spent with a double-digit advantage, and in the second half it swelled to as many as 21 points. The crowd attempted to offer a boost a few times, but every rally faded and was followed by smatterings of boos.

Marcus Smart gets caught in between trying to play defense on Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 5. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Every time they scored, we responded,” Embiid said. “If they didn’t score, we knew what to do.”

Mazzulla said he thought it was his team’s first truly bad game of these playoffs. And it is true that with a better bounce here or there, this series could have been a sweep. But James Harden rescued Philadelphia with last-minute 3-pointers in his team’s Games 1 and 4 wins, so Thursday’s thorough result leaves Boston on shaky ground.

Embiid had 33 points and Tyrese Maxey, who had struggled for much of the series, erupted for 30 for the 76ers, who made 50.6 percent of their shots.

Tatum had 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, but his 0-for-6 start helped Philadelphia grab the early lead that it never relinquished. Boston was just 25 for 34 from the foul line and 12 for 38 from 3-point range.

“I thought we were getting relatively really good looks,” Mazzulla said. “We missed 10 wide-open threes in the first half that if they went in, we would have felt different about ourselves.”

Al Horford was the biggest culprit. He was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc, many without a defender anywhere near him, and attempted just one shot after halftime.

Al Horford had a miserable night shooting, going 0-for-7 on three-point attempts. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

“I wasn’t where I needed to be offensively,” he said, “and I feel like that hurt our group . . . I felt like they were much more connected and with us, for whatever reason, we just couldn’t get it going offensively.”

Smart said he thought the Celtics’ energy was off from the start, and he was unsure why that was the case. The missed shots probably didn’t help. But there is still time for the Celtics to turn this misstep into a footnote on their journey.

“Every game got its own story,” Brown said. “That’s the beauty of basketball, so I believe in my guys so I think we can come out and be inspired to play next game.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.