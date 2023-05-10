EMass boys’ lacrosse: With a 10-goal, 3-assist performance, Reading senior Jack Jaynes headlines Players of the Week

Andrew Berardi, Nauset — With 11 goals and six assists, the senior went on a scoring tear in wins over Sandwich (18-8), Canton (17-4), and Falmouth (12-6).
Connor Cronin, Marblehead — The senior had a career week with five goals and three assists in a 16-4 win over Danvers and followed up with a 10-point outing (6 goals, 4 assists) in a 19-4 win over Gloucester, eclipsing 200 career points.
Donovan DeVellis, King Philip — The junior mustered 10 goals and five assists combined in wins over Bridgewater-Raynham (9-4) and Attleboro (14-6).
Jack Jaynes, Reading — The University of Hartford commit poured in a career-best 10 goals and added three assists in Saturday’s 19-8 win over Scituate. On Friday, Jaynes scored two goals with two assists in the first quarter of an 18-2 win over Watertown.
JP Trojan, Triton — The sophomore tallied seven goals and five assists for the Vikings in Cape Ann League wins over Hamilton-Wenham (11-5) and Amesbury (15-5). He was also 23 of 29 on faceoffs in the two matchups.
Ian Wick, Milton — The Catholic University recruit mustered eight goals for the Wildcats in a 16-7 Bay State win over Newton North. Wick also tallied three goals and six assists in Tuesday’s 13-4 win against Braintree.
