EMass boys’ lacrosse: With a 10-goal, 3-assist performance, Reading senior Jack Jaynes headlines Players of the Week

Andrew Berardi, Nauset — With 11 goals and six assists, the senior went on a scoring tear in wins over Sandwich (18-8), Canton (17-4), and Falmouth (12-6).

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — The senior had a career week with five goals and three assists in a 16-4 win over Danvers and followed up with a 10-point outing (6 goals, 4 assists) in a 19-4 win over Gloucester, eclipsing 200 career points.

Donovan DeVellis, King Philip — The junior mustered 10 goals and five assists combined in wins over Bridgewater-Raynham (9-4) and Attleboro (14-6).