Lacking energy, urgency, and edge, the Celtics again put themselves in perilous position

The Procrastinators of the Parquet must channel the energy, urgency, and edge they displayed during a 21-5 start when they played every game like a re-do of Game 6 of the Finals against the Warriors. That team played with something to prove. This one carries itself like a proven winner.

News flash: One NBA Finals appearance is a pebble in the gravel pit of the grand history of the Green. The complacent Celtics were outplayed, outhustled, and outcoached by the Philadelphia 76ers in a disquieting, not-that-close 115-103 Game 5 loss that left them a game from second-round elimination and from blowing a gift-wrapped opportunity to return to the Finals.

The self-anointed champion Celtics reared their heads at the worst possible time, delivering their worst performance of the playoffs Tuesday night at funereal TD Garden. This group carries themselves as if they’ve raised five straight banners to the rafters.

The Celtics are facing extinction in more ways than one in Game 6 in Philly Thursday. Lose this series and the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart must be broken up. Sorry, that would be too many squandered seasons, too many wasted postseasons, and too many stupefying playoff losses to tolerate. The proof of a flawed mix would be in the failing.

The microcosm of the Game 5 loss came via a second-quarter play involving Smart. Run-of-the-mill reserve Paul Reed somehow beat Smart — the much-touted NBA Hustle Award winner — diving to the floor for a loose ball. It resulted in a jump ball that Philly won. James Harden knocked down a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down, giving the Sixers a 36-26 lead.

The telling sequence was evidence the 76ers just wanted it more.

Instead of flopping for fake fouls, Smart should focus on playing tougher defense and making the hustle plays he’s famous for. But the longest-tenured Celtic is the embodiment of a team that inflates its résumé and exaggerates its accomplishments.

The team has sunk three first-round picks via trade or the draft into Smart’s position since 2020, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. That’s odd for such a purportedly valuable player.

“Everything went wrong. They made every right play. They made every hustle play,” said Smart. “Everything went wrong for us that could go wrong.”

Smart wasn’t alone in failing to live up to his self-styled reputation.

Brown scored 24 points, but when he stepped to the free throw line, his expression said he would rather be in line at the RMV. Brown went 2 for 6 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, 3 for 8 overall. Alleged All-NBA players must do better.

Tatum got off to another glacial start. He followed his 0-for-8 beginning in Game 4 with a tidy 0 for 6. His final stat line — 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists — constituted statistical cosmetic surgery on an ugly evening. The Wannabe MVP finished a minus-26.

His slow starts are pulling the Celtics out of their offense. Coach Joe Mazzulla and Tatum get so fixated on getting him going that everyone else becomes a basketball bystander. Tatum took 13 of the Celtics’ 23 shots during his 16-point third quarter. No teammate took more than three.

It’s easy to criticize Mazzulla too, particularly following the no-timeout fiasco at the end of Game 4.

The rookie coach sounds tone-deaf after games when he treats them like a math problem to be solved by a Pythagorean Theorem of numbers: attempting more threes and more free throws equals victory no matter what.

Mazzulla talks about how many threes they attempted, and how different it would be if they hit them, as if absolution for his team’s sins is only a hoops holy trinity away.

The Celtics were 9 for 33 from 3-point range before Mazzulla waved the white flag in the fourth quarter. The Boston backups drilled a few treys, making the team 12 for 38 overall (31.6 percent).

Doc Rivers famously observed that it’s a make-or-miss league. But the Celtics got exactly what they deserved.

This was a motivation and execution problem, not one solved by Mazzulla Math.

The rookie coach is being outmaneuvered by Rivers — the last Celtics coach to win a championship. But if the Celtics season comes to an end short of the Finals, the coach won’t be the primary culprit.

Three different coaches in three seasons, same Celtics.

The Celtics ethos is to behave as though and to believe they can just roll out the ball and the other team will bow down to them. They consistently exhibit a bloated sense of achievement.

Infuriating.

The path for them in the East is lit up like an airport runway at night, but they won’t run with it. They’ve punted playoff games and wasted championship opportunities since 2018.

So, it’s not the coaching. That might be the toughest reality of all to accept.

Optimists could hope that the Celtics use Tuesday’s loss as the wakeup call they need to return to the Finals. But what greater wakeup call can you have than another team celebrating the NBA title in your building? That’s what the Celtics experienced last season with the Warriors.

The Celtics enjoy dangling perilously over the cliff before pulling themselves back up. Maybe that’s what will happen with the 76ers because the Celtics are more talented.

Last year, the Celtics were down, 3-2, in the second round to Milwaukee and escaped. Smart and Tatum fell back on that callback.

But Tatum lacked the same bravado he displayed after last year’s disheartening Game 5 home loss when he all but guaranteed the Celtics would win in Milwaukee.

“It’s no secret answer,” he said this time. “Go out there and play how we’re capable of and we’ll see.” ,

Brown was more definitive.

“Last year is over with,” said Brown. “This year we got to come out and be better than we were tonight or we’ll have a different ending. ... I believe in my guys. I believe that we can come out inspired to play next game.”

Even if the Celtics find a way to pull themselves out of this collapsed mine shaft of their own making, they’ve still wasted precious effort, energy, and games. They swore they wouldn’t do that this time after running out of gas against Golden State.

It feels like the same old Celtics. If so, then president of basketball operations Brad Stevens can’t bring the same Celtics back.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.