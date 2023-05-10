My Three Sons: Mike Clayton relishes his ‘proud dad moment’ watching his boys — Tyler, Trey and Tristan — make their mark at Acton-Boxborough

Their father, Mike Clayton , is a former high school All-American, a three-year starter at Duke, and a self-proclaimed “lax head” with over 30 years of playing and coaching experience.

Senior midfielder Tyler Clayton , sophomore attack Trey Clayton , and freshman middie Tristan Clayton all learned the ropes in the A-B youth program, but their lacrosse education started well before they first donned their respective uniforms.

When it comes to grooming the next wave of boys’ lacrosse standouts, Acton-Boxborough can keep the process in house.

After setting up his sons with sticks at an early age, and coaching them in the A-B Youth Lacrosse program since 2010, Mike (now an assistant with the varsity team) was thrilled to watch as Tyler, Trey, and Tristan scored the first three goals in a 16-5 win over Westford in the Revolution’s second game this season.

“Honestly it’s a big proud dad moment seeing them all play together,” Mike said. “The other two have seen Tyler go through everything and they’ve followed suit.”

Tyler has been a major contributor for A-B the past three years, earning All-American status in 2022. He was named to the varsity roster as a freshman before the 2020 season was cancelled, and Trey earned minutes as a second-line middie during his freshman season.

Senior middie Tyler Clayton has been a major contributor on A-B's varsity boys' lacrosse team. But he's had an even greater impact on his younger brothers, Trey and Tristan, who will carry on the family's legacy next season when Tyler heads off to prep school before going on to play at UMass. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“ ‘They’re guys you don’t need to coach. You don’t have to tell them where to be, how to catch a ball, or where to go, they already know.’ Acton-Boxborough boys' lacrosse coach Pat Ammendolia, on the Clayton brothers: Tyler, Trey and Tristan.

This preseason, A-B coach Pat Ammendolia decided to move Trea from midfield to attack, and asked Tyler if he wanted his younger brother to be on his line.

“It was easy because he’s such a great player, off or on the ball, and he really fit in with me and [UMass Lowell-bound senior] Ryan Cho,” Tyler said. “It’s awesome to see each of us become an asset to the offense.”

On Monday, Trey (6 goals, 5 assists) and Tyler (5 goals, 4 assists) took over in the second half to facilitate a 16-10 win at North Andover, showcasing their chemistry by teaming up for several key goals. Tyler is up to 34 goals and 26 assists and Trey has added 24 goals and 28 assists for the fifth-ranked Revolution (11-3).

“ ‘I love being part of that legacy. Everybody knows the Clayton brothers. Being the youngest, I knew I had to work hard and it’s a good thing I did.’ Tristan Clayton, a freshman middie who plays for Acton-Boxborough boys' lacrosse with his older brothers Tyler and Trey

Tristan, whose Laxachusetts club squad won a U-13 national championship with Mike coaching, has contributed five goals and five assists in his first varsity campaign.

“It’s definitely a lot to live up to,” Tristan said. “But I love being part of that legacy. Everybody knows the Clayton brothers. Being the youngest, I knew I had to work hard and it’s a good thing I did.”

Acton-Boxborough freshman middie Tristan Clayton says he has worked hard to live up to the expectations playing on the varsity with his older brothers, Tyler and Trey. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While they play several other sports, lacrosse has ruled the Clayton household, which includes a backyard goal and a small net in the basement where the boys use fiddlesticks and a tennis ball to work on their short game.

Four years after he moved to Acton, Mike started Red Tail Lacrosse Club, running training camps in the winter and summer, as well as some indoor lacrosse leagues in the fall.

“ ‘It’s good to have that pied piper at the youth level to get the kids to show up, and he’s been a big reason why we’re successful.’ A-B lacrosse coach Pat Ammendolia, on the influence of A-B Youth Lacrosse coach Mike Clayton

“[Mike] really does a lot with the youth group,” said Ammendolia, adding that Mike is still a force in the midfield when they play together in recreational adult leagues.

“He’s just a tremendous technician and he gets the kids pretty polished. It’s good to have that pied piper at the youth level to get the kids to show up, and he’s been a big reason why we’re successful.”

Trey Clayton, a sophomore middie on Acton-Boxborough's boys' lacrosse team, has contributed 24 goals and 28 assists for the fifth-ranked Revolution (11-3). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While he compiled 46 goals and 25 assists over three seasons at Duke, Mike was just as valuable defensively, and his oldest son has followed in that mold. Ammendolia said Tyler is the teams’ best ground ball guy, a great defender, and a well-rounded offensive player. He will play at UMass after a post-graduate year at Salisbury School (Conn.).

Working alongside Mike at the youth and club level has been Paul Cronin, the father of four boys with bright lacrosse futures. His eldest, PJ, graduated last year after a stellar career with A-B, and his sons Joey (junior) and Will (freshman) connected on a goal in a scrimmage this year. With seventh grader, Tom, on his way to the varsity level, the Revolution has another set of brothers in the pipeline.

This season, the Clayton brothers are looking to cement their legacy with a postseason run and a push for the program’s second state title since 1987. The Revs have been on a roll since dropping a 7-6 nail-biter to BC High April 18, and the Claytons are leading by example.

“They’re guys you don’t need to coach,” Ammendolia said of the three brothers. “You don’t have to tell them where to be, how to catch a ball, or where to go, they already know. You manage them. You let them loose. When they make a mistake, they already know.”

Quick sticks

⋅ Marblehead senior captain Connor Cronin surpassed 200 career points (108 goals, 93 assists) with a 10-point outing in Monday’s 19-4 win over Gloucester . . . Arlington Catholic coach Dan Brothers earned his 200th career win Tuesday with an 11-6 victory over Matignon . . . Silver Lake coach Derek Weckbacher reached 100 career wins last Thursday when his Lakers topped Quincy/North Quincy, 18-6, in Patriot League play . . . Milton defeated Newton North, 16-7, last Thursday, marking the program’s first win over the Tigers since 2002.

⋅ Former BC High star Will Bowen (’18) was selected seventh overall in the Premier Lacrosse League draft Tuesday, becoming the first BC High alum to play professional lacrosse

⋅ At the Laxachusetts Senior Banquet Monday night, Westwood senior LSM Donald Varnerin received the Charles “Skip” Evans Award for his performance on and off the field, and Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara received the Stew Curran Coaches Award.

Games to watch

Thursday, Natick at Framingham, 4 p.m. — Flyers coach A.J. Mulvey (’00) has his alma mater on the rise and he takes on Natick coach Nate Kittler, who was the offensive coordinator at Framingham in Mulvey’s senior year. Natick pulled out an 8-7 win when these Bay State rivals met in April.

Thursday, Chelmsford at Billerica, 6:30 p.m. — There is a logjam atop the Merrimack Valley Conference and these foes will be fighting tooth and nail to improve their position.

Saturday, Nobles at St. Sebastian’s, 2 p.m. — Along with Belmont Hill, these teams appear to be the top contenders in the ISL and they meet for one more big tuneup before potentially seeing each other in the ISL Tournament the following weekend.

Tuesday, North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m. — In the April meeting, North Andover pulled away for an 18-7 victory. Expect a closer finish in the rematch with Andover coming in on a bit of a hot streak.

Tuesday, Marshfield at Scituate, 7 p.m. — Scituate takes on Duxbury Thursday and Cohasset Saturday before hosting Marshfield in another premier matchup on the South Shore.

Correspondent Zach Lyons contributed to this story.