Raising its compete level, fourth-ranked Central Catholic softball beats No. 3 Billerica

The word has become a hallmark and a rallying point for the Central Catholic softball coach and her squad. Behind a complete team effort, the fourth-ranked Raiders picked up a monumental Merrimack Valley Conference victory Wednesday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Billerica, 9-2.

LAWRENCE –– Inscribed on a whiteboard on Stacy Ciccolo’s door, outside of her classroom at Central Catholic, was a simple message.

With the win, the Raiders (13-1) tied the Indians (14-1) atop the league standings and avenged a 2-1 defeat on April 20.

“We were obviously upset after we lost,” said sophomore Olivia Moeckel. “We put in a lot of work getting ready for this game and I think that we all pitched in together. It’s a really huge win for us.”

Advertisement

Hitting out of the cleanup spot, Moeckel finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored, and three RBIs. An inside-out swing and bat-to-ball approach provides plenty of power. Moeckel has 13 RBIs in the last four games, possessing a knack for timely hits.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Her bat’s on fire right now — she’s on fire,” said sophomore Amelia Ovalles.

Ovalles notched three RBIs, scoring Moeckel in the second inning with a sacrifice fly. The sophomore from Lawrence plated Moeckel and junior Zaynah Wotkowicz in the third inning to extend the inning. Whenever she makes contact, Ovalles cracks the ball, the sound echoing through Kennedy Park.

“I try to get line drives, no home runs, just line drives — get on base and contribute,” said Ovalles. “I’m just trying to help out the team.”

The Raiders racked up 10 hits, with every part of the lineup contributing. Sophomore center fielder Bella Boyer smacked a double and a triple in addition to scoring a run and providing an RBI.

“Every person in the batting order has come through here or there and has done something pretty positive for us,” Ciccolo said. “I think that’s why we’re playing well. When you know that the seven, eight, or nine hitter can come through, that gives you a lot of confidence.”

Advertisement

Junior ace Julia Malowitz hurled four shutout innings, allowing a hit, a walk, and struck out six, mixing low and away pitches with high inside offerings to keep hitters off balance. Freshman phenom Elisabeth Kearney showcased high velocity, surrendering two earned runs on two hits and fanned four.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.