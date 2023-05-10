Game 38: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they conclude their series with the Braves. Atlanta took the opener, 9-3, after Nick Pivetta got roughed up, allowing seven runs on seven hits in four innings.
Brayan Bello gets the start Wednesday. He is facing the Braves for the first time in his career. Max Fried was supposed to be on the hill for Atlanta, but the lefthander was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a strained forearm.
After Tuesday’s game, Braves manager Brian Snitker did not name a starter, but it will likely be a bullpen game, with relievers Jesse Chavez, Collin McHugh, and Michael Tonkin candidates to get the nod.
The Sox will have Thursday off before beginning a seven-game homestand, starting with a three-game series against the Cardinals on Friday.
Lineups
RED SOX (21-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71 ERA)
BRAVES (25-11): TBA
Pitching: TBA
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. TBA: TBA
Braves vs. Bello: Has not faced any Atlanta batters
Stat of the day: The Sox are 46-41 all-time vs. Atlanta, including 8-3 at Truist Park since it opened in 2017.
Notes: Bello has allowed three earned runs over 10 innings in his last two starts after giving up eight earned runs over 7⅓ innings in his first two starts. … Masataka Yoshida’s 16-game hitting streak is over after he went 0-for-5 Tuesday. During his streak, Yoshida batted .438 with a 1.229 OPS, 14 runs scored and 18 RBI.
