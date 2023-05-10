Game 38: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they conclude their series with the Braves. Atlanta took the opener, 9-3, after Nick Pivetta got roughed up, allowing seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Brayan Bello gets the start Wednesday. He is facing the Braves for the first time in his career. Max Fried was supposed to be on the hill for Atlanta, but the lefthander was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a strained forearm.

After Tuesday’s game, Braves manager Brian Snitker did not name a starter, but it will likely be a bullpen game, with relievers Jesse Chavez, Collin McHugh, and Michael Tonkin candidates to get the nod.