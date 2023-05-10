Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata has to leave game with shoulder problem

Righthander Bryan Mata, one of the top Red Sox pitching prospects and a big league depth option, has landed on the sidelines again.

Mata left his start for Worcester Tuesday after throwing a 98 m.p.h four-seam fastball in the third inning. Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham said the problem was tightness in the right shoulder, something that is likely to lead to an injured list stint.

Mata, 24, had allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five in 2⅓ innings. Despite the rough line, his sinker had been impressive, both in terms of its power (he touched 99 a handful of times) and his work with the pitch in the strike zone.