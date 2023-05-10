Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata has to leave game with shoulder problem

Righthander Bryan Mata, one of the top Red Sox pitching prospects and a big league depth option, has landed on the sidelines again.
Mata left his start for Worcester Tuesday after throwing a 98 m.p.h four-seam fastball in the third inning. Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham said the problem was tightness in the right shoulder, something that is likely to lead to an injured list stint.
Mata, 24, had allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five in 2⅓ innings. Despite the rough line, his sinker had been impressive, both in terms of its power (he touched 99 a handful of times) and his work with the pitch in the strike zone.
Mata has had difficulty staying on the mound throughout his professional career. He was limited by back issues early in his minor league career, then missed all of 2021 and the first half of 2022 because of Tommy John surgery. He has never pitched more than 105 innings in a season.
Though his numbers with Worcester this season are unimpressive — 0-3, 5.61, with more walks (27) than strikeouts (26) in 25⅔ innings over seven starts — Mata is a factor in the Red Sox’ big league pitching depth.
His power stuff suggests at least the ability to contribute out of the bullpen — perhaps as a multi-innings reliever — if his control will not permit him to stick in the rotation. That view, however, is contingent on health.
