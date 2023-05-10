Red Sox rally late to top Braves behind a strong start from Brayan Bello

ATLANTA — Brayan Bello made his case to remain in the Red Sox rotation Wednesday, navigating a stacked Braves lineup that had pounded Nick Pivetta for seven runs in four innings the previous night.

Bello wasn’t here for that type of evening, completing six innings and allowing just two runs, having held the Braves scoreless through five innings, in a 5-2 win on the road. The 23-year-old righthander compiled 13 swings and misses through three innings of work (18 total), and the Braves managed just three hits off Bello through five innings, all three on the ground.

The Sox had a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth after a pair of RBI singles by Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran in the fourth. But the Braves finally got to Bello in the sixth when Ronald Acuña tagged a leadoff homer to left that traveled 470 feet. Later on, Austin Riley stung a single up the middle off and eventually came around to score behind a two-out Eddie Rosario single to right.