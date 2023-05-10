Red Sox rally late to top Braves behind a strong start from Brayan Bello

ATLANTA — Brayan Bello made his case to remain in the Red Sox rotation Wednesday, navigating a stacked Braves lineup that had pounded Nick Pivetta for seven runs in four innings the previous night.
Bello wasn’t here for that type of evening, completing six innings and allowing just two runs, having held the Braves scoreless through five innings, in a 5-2 win on the road. The 23-year-old righthander compiled 13 swings and misses through three innings of work (18 total), and the Braves managed just three hits off Bello through five innings, all three on the ground.
The Sox had a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth after a pair of RBI singles by Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran in the fourth. But the Braves finally got to Bello in the sixth when Ronald Acuña tagged a leadoff homer to left that traveled 470 feet. Later on, Austin Riley stung a single up the middle off and eventually came around to score behind a two-out Eddie Rosario single to right.
But Bello kept the Red Sox in the contest, striking out five in his 100-pitch performance, and his teammates backed him up during the following frame. Jarren Duran opened up the seventh with a leadoff walk and stole second before Triston Casas negotiated a walk, too.
The Red Sox appeared, however, likely to exit the frame without a run after Connor Wong and Rafael Devers — who came entered the game to pinch hit — struck out. But Raimel Tapia, the second pinch hitter in the inning, wrapped a line drive double down the first base to bring around Duran to score easily.
The Sox added on two more runs in the ninth. Duran led off the inning with a double, his 12th of the season in just 22 games. Casas then blasted a two-run shot, stretching the Sox’ lead to 5-2.
Kenley Jansen picked up his 400th save in the bottom of the ninth, becoming just the seventh closer to reach that mark.
