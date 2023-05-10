fb-pixel Skip to main content
Taunton 1, North Attleborough 0

Sam Lincoln hurls a no-hit gem, Brooke Aldrich walks it off for No. 1 Taunton softball in a Hockomock League win over No. 10 North Attleborough

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated May 10, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Junior pitcher Sam Lincoln, a Texas Tech commit, threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win for the No. 1 Taunton softball team in a Hockomock League victory over No. 10 North Attleborough on Wednesday night in Taunton.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Sophomore Brooke Aldrich scored on a wild pitch in walkoff fashion and Sam Lincoln hurled a no-hitter, striking out 15, as the top-ranked Taunton softball team picked up a 1-0 victory in a key Hockomock League Kelley-Rex win over No. 10 North Attleborough on Wednesday night in Taunton.

“She’s her own worst critic,” said Taunton coach Michelle Raposo, speaking about Lincoln. “She wants to go up and be the best. She works really hard at moving the ball.”

Aldrich kicked off the seventh with a triple to right field, telling Raposo she was going to step up to the plate and get a hit right before her at-bat.

Advertisement

“She had her mind made up, she went up to bat, she roped the ball to right field, it got by the right fielder and she was standing on third base,” said Raposo. “She said, ‘I told you that I wanted to hit.’”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today