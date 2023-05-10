Yankees’ rookie Anthony Volpe has a grand time against the visiting A’s

Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer in the first inning that was upheld after a review and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run shot in the fifth. The Yankees hit nine homers in the series.

Heading into a four-game series against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees have won three straight for the first time this season.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning and the New York Yankees pulled away for an 11-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Yankees Stadium to complete their first series sweep this season.

Volpe, who ended a 0-for-17 skid Tuesday, lost potential hits on sliding catches in his first two at-bats. The shortstop gave the Yankees an 11-2 lead by driving a first-pitch fastball off Rico Garcia 419 feet.

With the Yankees leading 1-0 on Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly, Bader hit a drive off Oakland lefthander Kyle Muller (1-3) that just cleared the right field video board.

Oakland right fielder JJ Bleday attempted to make a leaping catch. A fan sitting in the front row appeared to reach over and make the catch. Replays appeared to show the fan’s glove was over the padding of the fence and the homer stood after umpires initiated a review.

Anthony Rizzo started New York’s biggest inning this year with an RBI single after Aaron Judge opened with a double followed by LeMahieu’s and Volpe’s homers. Judge finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Carlos Pérez and Jace Peterson hit back-to-back homers off New York starter Jhony Brito in the second inning as Oakland dropped to an MLB-worst 8-30.

Bleday homered in the seventh off Deivi García, who pitched the final three innings in his first major league appearance since May 29, 2021, and got his first career save.

Brito allowed two runs and five hits in 4⅓ innings. He left after Brent Rooker doubled and Jimmy Cordero (2-1) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Rodriguez stellar for Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Báez had two hits and two runs and the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 5-0 victory over the host Cleveland Guardians to win the three-game series.

Rodriguez gave up four hits and two walks, allowing only two runners past first base in his sixth straight dominant performance. The lefthander is 4-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41⅔ innings since April 12.

“Whatever pitch is working, I keep using it — and I feel like all my pitches are working right now,” said Rodriguez, who used a four-seam fastball on 50 of his 99 pitches. “As long as I keep getting guys out, I’m going to keep using it.”

Báez singled, doubled and scored twice in the first three innings as the Tigers built a 5-0 lead. Andy Ibañez and Akil Baddoo each had RBI doubles, Spencer Torkelson singled in a run and Riley Greene plated another off Cleveland starter Peyton Battenfield (0-4).

In two starts against the Guardians this year, Rodriguez has thrown 15 scoreless innings and earned two wins. He also bested Battenfield on April 18 at Comerica Park and is 4-0 in his career against Cleveland.

Rays add LHP Diekman, designate RHP Anderson

The Tampa Bay Rays signed lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman to a major league contract and designated righthander Chase Anderson for assignment.

Diekman went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 games with the Chicago White Sox this season before being designated for assignment on May 2 and released four days later.

The 36-year-old has a 25-30 record with 15 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 612 appearances during a 12-year career. The Rays acquired Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on May 3 in a minor league deal for cash. He got his first big league save that night.

Kershaw wins NL-best sixth game

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the host Milwaukee Brewers, 8-1, to win the three-game series. Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers (23-15), who top the NL in home runs with 64. Kershaw (6-2) struck out eight batters and walked none over seven innings. He gave up a home run to William Contreras. The Dodgers scored seven runs in five innings off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley . . . Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Colorado Rockies past the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3. Less than 24 hours after homering twice in a 10-1 rout, Profar gave the Rockies their eighth win in 10 games by lacing a Robert Stephenson pitch into left field to score Austin Wynns. Alan Trejo had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added a run-scoring double as the Rockies earned their third straight series win. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 3 and hit his seventh home run of the season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 9 of 10.

