UK tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.

The admission was made in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers defense, in which it said it was contesting claims of “historic” voicemail interception and continuing to argue at trial that Harry and three less-well-known celebrities brought their claims beyond a time limit.