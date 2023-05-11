25 years after his band’s debut, Joe Pernice is giving ‘Happiness’ another shot

Q. You’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Pernice Brothers debut, “Overcome by Happiness.” Looking back a quarter century later, what is your assessment of the album?

Twenty-five years ago, Joe Pernice and his band the Pernice Brothers released their first record, “Overcome by Happiness.” Radically different from what Pernice had been doing before and full of classic pop sounds mated to his capacity to turn sadness, misery, and melancholy into something beautiful, the record has stood the test of time. To mark its 25th anniversary, the album is being reissued with a bounty of bonus material that serves to situate and contextualize the original, and the band is doing two performances of the record in its entirety, including Thursday at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville . We reached the Massachusetts native at his Toronto home via Zoom to talk about the record and the prospect of playing it live.

A. To be honest with you, I’ve only listened to it a couple of times since. I know it sounds like I’m skirting the question, but I don’t feel a lot, because for me when the songs are done, I’m on to the next thing. For me the real love of it is in the writing and in the recording, and when that’s over, it’s kind of over for me. I would never ever listen to any of my records for enjoyment, the way I might listen to somebody else’s record. By the time that record was released in May of 1998, I was deep into writing and focusing on the next thing.

Q. What effect has listening to it again had on you?

A. When I queued up the record for the first time in years, mostly I just had memories of the making of it and of my life at the time.

Q. “Overcome by Happiness” was quite a change-up from what you had been doing with your previous band, the Scud Mountain Boys. What was it that moved you to end what was a reasonably successful band and one that didn’t seem to have exhausted itself artistically?

A. I just wanted to go in a different direction with music. I wanted to expand the palette of stuff I was doing. That band had a cool sound and vibe, but I wanted to start hearing horns and I wanted strings, and I wanted a piano; I didn’t want to hear pedal steel guitar. Also, that band is a democracy, and it’s good that it is, with four guys who make music together as four people. I wanted to do a thing where I could choose every single thing if I wanted to.

Q. This Thursday, you’re going to perform the record as it was recorded, with an augmented lineup that includes strings and horns. Is this the first time you’ve played the music live in that way?

A. All of it, yes. We did some shows in England with strings, but it was for the next record, so we did a few of the songs from “Overcome by Happiness” but never the whole record. Because we had been playing the songs for so long without strings, we had worked up other arrangements to make them work live. This time, we’re learning the songs as they are on the record.

Advertisement

Q. You remark in the reissue’s accompanying essay that having strings on the record was one of the greatest musical moments of your life, so I would guess that you’re excited about that aspect of the live performance.

A. Very much so. And it will be nice to do the songs as we did them in the studio. One thing that struck me, going back and listening to the record, is how much space there is. When we toured live, there were times when there would be three guitars going, and I don’t know if there are three guitars on any songs on that whole album.

Q. It’s not inaccurate to say that in a sense you’ll be giving a record that is 25 years old its live debut.

A. I honestly had not thought about that, but you’re right, it will be a new experience. It will be interesting when we get together to rehearse, because I have not heard the songs this way. We’ve played them live a certain way for years and years, and now all of a sudden they’re going to be brand new. It’s exciting, actually. It’s going to be a whole new thing.

Interview was condensed and edited. Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net

THE PERNICE BROTHERS PLAY ‘OVERCOME BY HAPPINESS’

Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. May 18 at 8 p.m. $22. www.ticketmaster.com

