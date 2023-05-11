Abraham Verghese’s long-awaited ‘The Covenant of Water’ chronicles three generations of an Indian family haunted by a water curse

Abraham Verghese is an amazingly impressive and endearing human being. Born in Ethiopia, the son of Indian parents, Verghese studied medicine in India and did residencies in the United States, attended the Iowa Writers Workshop, and published two acclaimed memoirs. A professor of medicine at Stanford, a recipient of the National Humanities Medal, Verghese comes across as deeply wise, empathetic, and humane in interviews. He is determined to cultivate the human element of medical care and to emphasize caring, healing, and sympathetic attunement of physician to patient.

His new novel, “The Covenant of Water,” comes weighted with breathless superlatives and rhapsodic hype. Four-starred pre-pub reviews! A writer on the level of Chekhov, Rushdie, or Dickens! The long-awaited follow-up to his debut novel, 2009′s “Cutting for Stone,” which sat on the New York Times bestseller list for more than two years! Oh how we want to fall in love with an epic tale of which Verghese declares in his letter to readers: “it has love, faith, family, and medicine in it...And after all, what is medicine but life ++?”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Life ++, for good and ill, is the prescription for this sweeping, intimate yet vast, self-consciously hefty novel. Set mainly on the Malabar Coast of South India, in an area called Kerala, and unfurling over 70 years, 1900 to 1977, “The Covenant of Water” presents three generations of an Indian family. Afflicted by what they call The Condition, which means “a death by drowning every generation,” many family members are hampered and hemmed in by a crippling fear of water.

Advertisement

We begin with a 12-year-old girl compelled to marry a 40-year-old widower after the death of her father. Her new home is a “landlocked dwelling in a land of water, a house full of mysteries.” She learns to appreciate and love her briskly helpful sister-in-law, her enigmatic yet patient new spouse, her needy, anxious, painfully sweet young stepson, a friendly elephant, and even the spirits that haunt the place. This is the novel’s strongest section, poetically written, tenderly told, and quietly compelling. It ends with a shocking tragedy and a devastating loss that presage the many, many that follow.

Advertisement

The next section takes us briefly to Glasgow and a doctor named Digby and then, after a leap forward of 13 years, back to India. The vulnerable, confused young girl of the novel’s opening section develops into a “competent mother,” an adored wife, and ultimately an indomitable matriarch known as Big Ammachi. Her children and grandchildren develop in surprising ways; her son, Philipose, devours long novels from “Moby-Dick” to “Great Expectations” and becomes an eminent writer.

“The Covenant of Water” is admirable in its ethic, impressive in its research, and interesting in its anecdotes. One learns a good deal about Kerala, about how medicine was practiced and how it evolved, about folklore and rituals, customs and cuisine, geography and the history of modern India. Big Ammachi feels vibrantly alive. But the novel would have benefited from a tighter edit; it feels overstuffed with often exaggerated and contrived incidents. The painstaking descriptions of medical procedures, surgeries, and medical school classes may turn off one set of readers, while the improbable twists of the novel’s pulpy love stories and its overwrought sex scenes (reminiscent of those in “Clan of the Cave Bear” or “The Thorn Birds”) may irritate others. Life++ cuts both ways, as drama and melodrama.

Advertisement

The book’s earnestness, sincerity, and good intentions are both strengths and drawbacks. One longs for some humor or sparkle, some variation in tone or voice, some break from the relentlessly terrible things that befall the novel’s characters. In addition to The Condition, they suffer heart attacks, strokes, and cancer; whooping cough and measles; typhoid and diphtheria; premature labors and agonizing deliveries; various kinds of disability; tragic accidents; maulings and maimings; leprosy; impalements; addiction; famine; bombings and war wounds; horrific injuries from fires; untimely deaths. One cannot help but resort to catalogs of the conditions of suffering — that is how the novel piles them up, like Melville and his pages of “cetology.” If this sounds a bit exhausting, it is.

In the letter to readers that prefaces the novel, Verghese tells us that “The Covenant of Water” is based in part on “a forty-page manuscript, complete with illustrations,” that his mother created for her first granddaughter. Early in the novel proper, the narrative jumps forward to the young bride’s attitude when she “becomes a grandmother, and… her granddaughter...begs for a story about their ancestors.” As she ponders where to begin, the grandmother thinks: “memories are woven from gossamer threads; time eats holes in the fabric, and these she must darn with myth and fable.”

Ultimately it is as private experience transmuted into mythos or magical realist yarn-spinning that “The Covenant of Water” makes its best sense. This is not a novel that feels psychologically realistic or urgently suspenseful. It is languorous and often lyrical, morally ambitious, astutely aware that we are always landlocked from and inundated by one another. But quantity and a peculiarly garish vividness often override the mythic center — one would have to regard the accumulation of almost absurdist eventuality as an accomplishment in itself to believe the story fully justified its impressive scope. That the book comes as close as it does to fulfilling its vision for itself is perhaps the strongest testament to its measure of success.

Advertisement

THE COVENANT OF WATER

By Abraham Verghese

Grove, 736 pages, $32

Priscilla Gilman is a former professor of English literature at Yale University and the author of “The Anti-Romantic Child: A Memoir of Unexpected Joy” and “The Critic’s Daughter.”



