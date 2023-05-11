Expect reinvention and flirtation in season 2 of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

“Somebody Somewhere” was a revelation when it premiered last year on HBO. Bridget Everett successfully brought her magnetism and charm to series TV as Sam, a creative woman in her 40s looking for expression amid family trauma in Manhattan, Kan. Jeff Hiller created an unforgettable local named Joel who became Sam’s unique and loyal best friend and a source of great humor and poignance. And the writing captured both the small moments of ordinary life and the giant emotions — grief, loneliness, fury — so often embedded in them.
The show returned a few weeks ago for a second round, and — phew — it’s still good, and it still finds its best strength in the bond between Sam and Joel, whose chemistry is a delight. This season, their friendship is even more central; they are housemates, and we see their intimate moments together, often accompanied by late-night martinis, as well as their shared sense of irreverent and profane humor, which Everett and Hiller conjure so effortlessly. They’re a low-fi Will and Grace in some ways, cruising guys in the park together and fantasizing about their love lives. The season also has Sam’s father (played by Mike Hagerty, who died before filming) away on a boating trip with his brother, and Sam’s unloving, unhappy mother in a nursing home.
Advertisement
There’s a bit less at stake this time out, particularly now that the death of her sister and the explosiveness involving her parents are not primary issues for Sam. She is still working on her singing voice, now with the help of a singing coach she had in high school. Her sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), is more present this season, as she tries to reinvent herself without her cheating husband. Together, Sam and Tricia deal with the emotional fallout of cleaning out the family farm. Meanwhile Joel carries on a flirtation that is slow and satisfying. The plots don’t drive the show as much as just the ebb and flow of relationships as they weather daily life.
If I had to call “Somebody Somewhere” one thing, despite its nuanced take on the everyday, I’d say that it is a paean to friendship, and to the romantic — not sexual — side of friendship. The show exudes compassion toward its characters as they find ways — laughter, loyalty, expression — to mitigate their struggles.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.