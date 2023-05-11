Expect reinvention and flirtation in season 2 of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

“Somebody Somewhere” was a revelation when it premiered last year on HBO. Bridget Everett successfully brought her magnetism and charm to series TV as Sam, a creative woman in her 40s looking for expression amid family trauma in Manhattan, Kan. Jeff Hiller created an unforgettable local named Joel who became Sam’s unique and loyal best friend and a source of great humor and poignance. And the writing captured both the small moments of ordinary life and the giant emotions — grief, loneliness, fury — so often embedded in them.

The show returned a few weeks ago for a second round, and — phew — it’s still good, and it still finds its best strength in the bond between Sam and Joel, whose chemistry is a delight. This season, their friendship is even more central; they are housemates, and we see their intimate moments together, often accompanied by late-night martinis, as well as their shared sense of irreverent and profane humor, which Everett and Hiller conjure so effortlessly. They’re a low-fi Will and Grace in some ways, cruising guys in the park together and fantasizing about their love lives. The season also has Sam’s father (played by Mike Hagerty, who died before filming) away on a boating trip with his brother, and Sam’s unloving, unhappy mother in a nursing home.