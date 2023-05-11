Local bestsellers for the week ended May 7

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

5. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

6. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

7. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

8. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

10. In the Lives of Puppets TJ Klune Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic Simon Winchester Harper

6. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir Lucinda Williams Crown

7. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History Ned Blackhawk Yale University Press

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

4. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

5. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

Advertisement

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

8. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Shrines of Gaiety Kate Atkinson Anchor

10. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

7. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

9. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 7. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.