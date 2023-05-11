From opera to ‘Innervisions,’ singer Debo Ray works wonders

“I like to think of myself as like a collector of sounds,” Ray tells me when we get together at Arlington’s Regent Theatre, where on Friday she’ll be playing a Stevie Wonder tribute, “A Little Wonder,” that will include a 50th anniversary performance of “Innervisions.” “That’s the way that I’ve loved taking music in. That’s also the way that I love expressing it with my voice and with my writing. So what I feel influenced most by is whatever moves me emotionally.”

Is there anything Debo Ray can’t sing? In recent months the 32-year-old Cambridge native has sung in performances with the progressive Jazz Composers Alliance Orchestra, Terri Lyne Carrington’s Grammy-nominated jazz/hip-hop/soul hybrid Social Science band, and, at the end of April, with the Nashville Symphony in a new opera, “The Jonah People,” by composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Meanwhile, her Web page is peppered with her performances of an eclectic mix of classic rock, a Beyoncé medley, latter-day Afropunk chanteuse Willow, British folk deity Nick Drake, and originals that offer her personal takes on funk and neo-soul. If that isn’t enough, she also happens to be a member of the unclassifiable rock-and-world-music-infused Screaming Headless Torsos .

Emotional expression, as well as Ray’s charismatic stage presence, was in the forefront at her Jazz Composers Alliance Orchestra performance in March at the Berklee Performance Center when she performed composer Darrell Katz’s “December 30, 1994,” his setting of a text by poet Paula Tatarunis about the murders on that date at two Brookline women’s health clinics. Ray began slowly and quietly, reciting the poem’s description of the events of that day, in which John Salvi shot seven people, killing two. As the music rose around her, Ray’s vocals reflected shifting moods, climaxing in gleaming held high notes that were at once cries of despair and defiance.

Ray, who grew up in Lynn as the daughter of Haitian immigrants, talks about being a nerdy kid, easily bullied by her peers — as her website says, “for not being Black enough, cool enough, or Haitian enough.” In music, she found “solace and empowerment” and, in rock music, rebellion.

After studying voice as part of the Handel and Haydn Society’s vocal apprenticeship program and opera in the New England Conservatory Prep program, she went on to receive Berklee degrees in vocal performance and classical composition. After graduation, touring with the vocal group Women of the World, she honed not just her singing chops but also her ability to arrange and sing multiple vocal lines. As for her easeful vocal power, she said opera vocal training is, among other things, about being able “to throw your voice to the back of the room.”

Ray’s vocals were also a highlight of a performance by Social Science at the Berklee Performance Center in March, when she sang the three pieces she recorded for the band’s Grammy-nominated “Waiting Game,” including Joni Mitchell’s “Love.”

Although Carrington knew Ray in passing (they are both on the Berklee faculty, where Ray is an assistant professor of voice), she was encouraged to employ Ray by her father, the esteemed saxophonist Sonny Carrington, after they had watched a YouTube recording of a live performance by Ray.

“He said, ‘You should work with her,’” Carrington recalls. “He has a serious ear, and he’s right most of the time.”

The plan was to try Ray out on three tunes and see which one was best for her on an album that has a number of guest vocalists.

Carrington was impressed with how Ray handled the tricky modulations of the album’s title song (“not a typical jazz-blues”) and subtly conveyed the urgency of “Bells (Ring Loudly)” (about Black lives lost to police shootings). As for “Love,” says Carrington, “It has a very difficult melody. I’ve done it with other people and most people don’t nail it. She nailed it. I had very few notes for her. She gave it a feeling that worked for our version while still holding true to Joni’s melody.”

Beside being a quick study, able to bring her own interpretive insight to a song, Ray is “one of the most versatile singers I’ve ever heard,” says Carrington. “[She] fits perfectly with Social Science, because we can go anywhere, and she’ll be right there with us.”

The Stevie Wonder event was developed out of a summer show Ray did last year at the Herter Park Amphitheater on Soldiers Field Road with musician and bandleader Seba Molnar. Molnar will also lead the 10-piece band at the Regent. The show is part of a Ray residency at the theater that will include a show of original music in July, a classic rock show in September, featuring David “Fuze” Fiuczynski, guitarist and mastermind of the Screaming Headless Torsos, and a Halloween theme in October.

Wonder goes way back for Ray — he was one of the few secular artists tolerated by Ray’s evangelical Christian parents. (Ray’s earliest singing experiences were in church.) What she remembers from back then was “the joy in his voice . . . the free-form bliss.” As she pursued music professionally, she discovered the sophistication underlying Wonder’s inventions. “I realized, oh my gosh, this is genius writing. How can someone make something technically so dense, but still accessible?”

That first show, at Herter, she says, came from the desire to honor a living artist. “We want to give him his flowers while he’s still here,” Rays says, laughing.

Ray’s own songwriting — as evidenced by examples online — has grown from early, tuneful love songs to the hard, playful funk of “Filly” and the neo-soul hook of “Cope” — both, she says, about grappling with identity and self-determination.

“There are so many ways to express Blackness,” Ray tells me. “So when I say ‘rebellious,’ I mean I am going against what the convention is for being a Black person, being a woman, being who I am, the way that I look, and the way that people might perceive me. I’m like, unh-unh-unh, there’s more than meets the eye: Check this out!”

A LITTLE WONDER

