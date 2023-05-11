On ‘Succession,’ Shiv is the savviest of all

For me, the most interesting post-Logan character has been Shiv, big time, fueled by a mighty performance from Sarah Snook. Don’t get me wrong, watching Roman get his nose rubbed in his own dung has been deeply satisfying. All the wit and all the ability to fire workers at will can’t protect him from Gerri’s formidable wrath and her evidence of sexual misconduct. He’s play-acting as his father — putting on “the Dad goggles,” as Kendall puts it — and he’s blowing it.

If you feared that Logan Roy’s absence might leave “Succession” without its most incendiary thrills, you needn’t have. Since his death — a death foreshadowed from the start of the show, a death built into its premise and title — his children have more than filled the gap. With the central antagonist removed from their lives, no longer suppressing and toying with them, we’ve gotten to see them turn even more insidiously on one another and, ouroboros-like, on themselves. The clock is ticking loudly, and they are racing against it with their fangs out.

And Kendall, so stricken with depression and delusion, remains a kick, as he makes his oversized, desperate plays for attention and, still, even with Logan gone, for paternal approval. Was his name underlined or crossed out? That is his question. His convo with Logan’s image on a giant screen was classic Ken, as the big gesture made him look so very small in comparison.

But Shiv, she has become a stealth weapon, a player who doesn’t need the same kind of attention as the boys. Her brothers strain for respect, including Connor, the candidate who is so needy of public affirmation, and they marginalize their sister with sexist condescension. They are driven by their emotions to the point of self-destruction, and their feelings are always loud and clear in a world where deception is an essential tactic, where the strongest motives are the ulterior ones.

Shiv, on the other hand, has become the shrewdest and most adaptive of them, I’m beginning to think, the one who really can protect her own interests. Her emotions have become harder to know in business settings, often no more specific than her sarcastic asides and no bigger than that tiny, private, Logan-like smirk she let emerge on the plane at the end of episode five. It looked as though she had been giving in to Ken and Roman’s effort to sideline her, but all the while she was making other plans. OK, she backed the wrong horse; GoJo head Lukas Matsson, it turns out, is likely too erratic to be worth her time as his double agent. But still, she’s anything but passive behind that ironic demeanor and those ever-squinting eyes. She is not only the most capable of the contenders for the throne (remember her clever PR work early in the series), she’s the one who’s learning to play her cards slowly and surely.

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook as Tom and Shiv in “Succession." David M. Russell

One huge indicator of Shiv’s deliberateness was evident when she didn’t let on to Tom about her pregnancy during their recent knock-down, drag-out fight on their balcony during their pre-election party. It was one of the show’s best-ever scenes, up there beside Tony and Carmela’s epic fight in the “Sopranos” episode called “Whitecaps.” On “Succession,” everyone is always talking with an angle in mind; honesty is weakness. But in the balcony scene, the exchange was raw and direct. Each of them seemed to be letting it all hang out, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”-like; and yet, amid the storm, Shiv still managed to withhold that one critical piece of information. Even when, in a rage, Tom yelled at her “I think you are incapable of love and I think you are maybe not a good person to have children,” and she was clearly upset by it, she didn’t let on.

Perhaps, as has been reported, Shiv’s pregnancy was written into the show after that scene was filmed (Snook is pregnant). Still, her restraint fits with the Shiv we’ve been seeing this season, the Shiv who has learned something after a life of jockeying for position. She is unwilling to sacrifice her own interests in the name of loyalty or blood, which we saw when she surreptitiously sent Matsson a post-meeting photo of her brothers. It does feel odd — but only slightly; I love “Succession” — to feel a growing enthusiasm for a character because she may be the sneakiest and most controlled of them all. But when it comes down to it, she may be more like her father than any of us realized.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.