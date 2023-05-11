A thrill a minute from Kali Uchis at MGM Music Hall

“Red Moon in Venus,” the Virginia-born singer-songwriter’s third album, came out in March, and it’s remained one of 2023′s standout releases; a meditation on love, it shows Uchis in ecstasy and in deep thought, with songs like the dreamy romance fantasia “Moonlight” playing off depictions of love’s lower moments like the floating “Como Te Quiero Yo.” On Wednesday, she brought her discography to life in thrilling fashion, with minimalist staging and an impressive six-person dance troupe, as well as an audience ready to shower her in praise and singalongs, adding to the spectacle.

Kali Uchis was transported onto the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Wednesday night by a phalanx of dancers, cloaked in feathers until the moment was just right to reveal her. After being released from her camouflage, Uchis plunged into her set, which touched on at least two dozen songs from her already-robust discography in what felt like a 70-minute whirlwind.

In addition to her solo work, Uchis has been an in-demand duet partner since her breakthrough in the mid-2010s, working with artists like R&B futurist Daniel Caesar and genre-exploding MC/producer Tyler, the Creator. Her set made plain the reasons why: Her voice is versatile, dipping into its fuller lower reaches on a ballad from her forthcoming record (which she said would be “a Latin album”) and leaping octaves on the psychedelia-tinged kiss-off “Moral Conscience,” and her interpretative skills give her already-knowing lyrics added resonance.

The fast pace of the show meant that highlights were plentiful, but one particular standout was the synthpop dance jam “Dead to Me,” from Uchis’s 2018 album “Isolation.” It takes the spiteful sentiment that some people possess after a relationship rupture and uses it as a moment for personal growth: “I’m what God made of me, don’t need to pretend/It’s okay to disagree, we don’t have to be friends,” she asserts, freeing herself — and her antagonist — from the psychic damage caused by hatred.

That sage advice comes up again on the “Venus” single “I Wish You Roses,” a sumptuous slow jam given a water-submerged feel by Uchis’s layered vocals. But its wisdom is crystal clear: “If you and my heart should someday drift apart/I’ll make surе to give you these blеssings because they’re all I’ve got,” she coos. Before performing it, she spoke about how “holding on to anger is like holding on to a hot coal” — damaging only to the person who’s desperately clutching it. Bringing those sorts of insights to aural confections is one of Uchis’s many gifts, and it helped make her show on Wednesday a memorable one.

KALI UCHIS

With RAYE. At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Wednesday