Billerica chip supplier Entegris cuts jobs

Semiconductor supplier Entegris cut 144 jobs, or about 1 percent of its workforce, as part of a cost-cutting effort amid shrinking global chip sales, the company said on Thursday.

Entegris, which makes specialty chemicals, filters, and other supplies needed for chip manufacturing, has seen some parts of its business slow amid a major downturn in the semiconductor industry. Sales of phones, computers, and other tech gear shot up early in the pandemic but have since declined.

In the first quarter, Entegris revenue jumped 42 percent from last year to $922 million, with the increase due to the company’s $6.5 billion acquisition of CMC Materials, completed in July. Including CMC’s business in 2022 first-quarter results on a pro forma basis, sales would have decreased by 4 percent.