EEOC sues Attleboro manufacturer for sex discrimination

These actions violate the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act , which both prohibit discrimination based on sex, according to the federal agency. The EEOC is seeking back pay and damages along with injunctive relief to address current and future disparities, which could entail court-ordered hiring oversight or regular reporting to the EEOC.

LeachGarner, which fabricates and supplies precious metals for mass-produced jewelry, violated federal law by relegating female manufacturing employees to lower-paying departments and paying them significantly less than men doing the same work, according to a lawsuit filed by the EEOC earlier this week in US District Court in Massachusetts.

The Attleboro company made its preferences for male workers clear in e-mails to staffing agencies: “A man would be better,” the human resources manager wrote, according to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Another time the directive was more coded, noting that the applicant “needs to be strong.”

LeachGarner, which is part of billionaire Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Manufacturing has long been a male-dominated industry, but LeachGarner’s practices compound traditional gender inequities by purposely putting men in higher-paying jobs than women, according to the EEOC. Workers at the factory were provided by temp agencies and trained “from scratch” on the machines, said Sebastian Riccardi, a senior trial attorney at the EEOC, so prior experience wasn’t a factor. The departments were also highly segregated.

“There were a number of departments where there were zero women, and there were a number of departments where there were zero men,” Riccardi said. Women tended to be steered toward work the company characterized as “delicate” and paid less, he noted, referring to an e-mail requesting a worker with “good finger dexterity” — a job that was ultimately filled by a woman.

In all, there are about 550 people working for LeachGarner in Attleboro, including people who don’t work in manufacturing and may include temps employed by staffing agencies, according to the EEOC, which did not disclose pay figures.

This case represents “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to workplace gender discrimination, Riccardi said, noting that most cases go unreported or are settled before they become public.

“Women often are steered to lower-paying jobs,” he said. “They’re often not given the opportunity to work in higher-paying positions that are often thought of as men’s jobs. And unfortunately, despite it being almost 60 years after the passage of Title VII and 60 years after the Equal Pay Act, this kind of thing is still going on.”

Last year, the national retailer American Freight Furniture and Mattress was ordered to pay $5 million to women denied job opportunities at the company to settle an EEOC sex discrimination lawsuit. The federal agency alleged that managers discarded job applications for sales and warehouse jobs submitted by women and commented that women would not “do as great a job at selling furniture as men.” “Women can’t lift,” managers said, according to witness testimonies, and female employees would be a “distraction” to male employees.

Massachusetts has some of the strongest pay equity laws in the country, banning employers from asking applicants their previous salaries or from prohibiting workers from discussing their wages. Yet women here still earn less than 86 cents for every dollar men make, according to the National Women’s Law Center’s analysis of worker-reported census data. For Black, Latina, and Indigenous women, the gap is significantly larger.

Two bills aimed at promoting pay transparency in Massachusetts are being debated on Beacon Hill, one that would require companies to provide pay ranges in job postings and another that would make large organizations’ collective wage data public, aggregated by industry and broken down by race, gender, and job category. Advocacy groups note that these changes would arm job seekers with knowledge that puts everyone on more equal footing.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.