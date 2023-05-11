More Americans file for jobless claims, but job market remains healthy

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in four months, though the labor market remains healthy by historical standards.

Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 6 rose by 22,000 to 264,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s up from the previous week’s 242,000 and the highest since January 14. The weekly claims numbers are seen as representative of the number of US layoffs.

In Massachusetts, about 34,898 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 6,375 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department.